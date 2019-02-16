AAF Week 2 scores, highlights: Trent Richardson active despite injury, Stallions turn to backup QB

More football? More football. Week 2 of the AAF gets underway Saturday with an afternoon game between the Salt Lake City Stallions and Birmingham Iron. That's followed up by a night game with the Arizona Hotshots and Memphis Express. (For more information on how to watch all four games in Week 2, click here.)

For the first time this season, teams will play in cross-divisional games with some hefty travel schedules as part of the deal. As such, it'll be interesting to see how road teams perform after home favorites covered in all four games in Week 1. In particular, Salt Lake City (Saturday) and Atlanta (Sunday) have to head on the road for the second straight week.

CBS Sports is dedicated to being your one-stop shop for all things AAF. Below you'll find everything you need to enjoy Saturday's games, from helpful links to key updates and highlights throughout the day.

Scores

Salt Lake City Stallions at Birmingham Iron -- 2 p.m. ET

Arizona Hotshots at Memphis Express -- 8 p.m. ET

Richardson active, Woodrum designated third QB

One week into the season and the injury reports are already filling out. The biggest name featured this week is Iron running back Trent Richardson, who has been slowed by a right hamstring injury. He's active for Saturday, but has been limited this week in practice, and didn't participate at all on Thursday. Richardson rushed for a pair of touchdowns in last week's 26-0 win over the Express.

Another key name mentioned in this week's injury reports was Salt Lake City quarterback Josh Woodrum, who also has a hamstring injury he sustained in the first half of last Sunday's loss to Arizona. He's listed as the third quarterback against the Iron, so don't expect to see him this week. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and was limited on Friday. Austin Allen was announced as the starting quarterback for the Stallions just before kickoff.