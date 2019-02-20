AAF Week 3: How to watch, live stream, TV channel, odds, picks, line, prediction, watch online

It's undeniable: through two weeks, there is a clear separation between the best teams in the AAF and the worst teams. Some of that separation can be explicitly traced. The Orlando Apollos, for example, have a potent offense and a good quarterback situation. Memphis and Atlanta have the exact opposite.

Some of it can't be traced yet, though -- at least not yet. We know home teams tend to have a distinct advantage (6-2 against the spread and straight up), but does that change as more betting favorites hit the road? Or will parity finally start to shine through as offenses develop more chemistry and timing? It feels repetitive at times, but there really is still a lot to learn about the AAF product. In the meantime, though, there are four more games to be played.

What should you watch for (and how?) on Saturday and Sunday? Here's everything you need to know:

Viewing information

Arizona Hotshots at Salt Lake Stallions

Date: Saturday, Feb. 23 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Live stream: B/R Live

Memphis Express at Orlando Apollos

Date: Saturday, Feb. 23 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Birmingham Iron at Atlanta Legends

Date: Sunday, Feb. 24 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBS Sports Network

San Antonio Commanders at San Diego Fleet

Date: Sunday, Feb. 24 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Arizona at Salt Lake City: Week 3 starts with an interesting matchup. The Hotshots are undefeated; the Stallions have yet to win a game. And, yet, Arizona is only a slight favorite. Playing on the road has proven to be tumultuous, so maybe the Stallions have something going for them there. Two things to watch: the status of quarterback Josh Woodrum and whether the Hotshots can play smarter with the ball than they did vs. Memphis.

Memphis at Orlando: The Express actually did a good job of getting Arizona on the ropes in Week 2, but the Hotshots had a handful of turnovers. The Apollos have been far more consistently explosive and smarter with the ball. Plus this game game is in Orlando. It's tough envisioning a game here unless Steve Spurrier's team lays an egg. However, the degenerates out there may be pulling for Memphis and the points at -13.5 -- a massive opening line.

Birmingham at Atlanta: Here's your AAF rock fight of the weekend. The Iron have statistically the AAF's top defense, though they have yet to play any of the top offenses. That's not going to happen this weekend as the Legends have yet to get more than 12 points in a game. Can Luis Perez and Trent Richardson grind out another win?

San Antonio at San Diego: The Fleet open as a small favorite, but San Antonio's offense looked outstanding vs. Orlando last Sunday. The question is whether they can keep it going; the Commanders scored just 15 points vs. the Fleet in Week 1, though you could certainly chalk that up to working out the kinks. San Antonio also goes on the road for the first time this year. We'll learn a lot about this team come Sunday.

Prediction, picks

Arizona at Salt Lake City: This was a 16-point win for the Hotshots in Tempe just two weeks ago. The health status of quarterback Josh Woodrum (hamstring) plays a role in whether the Stallions can cover. Playing at home for the first time should help, but Arizona has one of the most potent offenses in the Alliance, capable of turning it on at a moment's notice. Pick: Hotshots -3, Under 46

Memphis at Orlando: Blech. The idea of any team being favored by 13.5 would make me want to take the underdog 99 percent of the time ... but this is Orlando we're talking about here. They've covered in both games, once on the road against a formidable Commanders team, and are back home against the winless Express. Give me the Head Ball Coach, I guess. Pick: Apollos -13.5, Over 45.5

Birmingham at Atlanta: The Iron are the better team, but they needed a big second-half rally to beat Salt Lake in Week 2. They're also not a particularly explosive offense. Atlanta being home for the first time this year is a welcome relief, but there's been so much coaching staff turnover from January and offensive ineptitude -- the Legends are tied for last in the AAF at 9 points per game -- that I wonder how much of a difference it'll make. Home teams have done well against the spread, so I'll take the Legends, the points and the under, but the Iron find a way. Pick: Legends +6, Under 40

San Antonio at San Diego: The Commanders are an interesting underdog here. Even though they lost last week, they looked better than the Fleet in a win over Atlanta. However, I wonder if an intense, emotional loss to the Apollos carries over for the Commanders. Vegas thinks this one will be tight. I tend to agree. Pick: Fleet -2, Under 43.5