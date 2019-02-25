AAF Week 3 scores, highlights, updates: Fleet pulling away; Trent Richardson's three TDs lift Iron

Week 3 of the AAF season isn't even over and already there have been two surprises. Saturday's afternoon game saw the AAF's first real "upset" of the season with the Salt Lake Stallions, a 4.5-point home dog, getting its first win of the year over the Arizona Hotshots. Then, with quarterback Zach Mettenberger coming off the bench, the Memphis Express gave the Orlando Apollos everything they could handle in covering both the massive 15.5-point spread and forcing the under, though the Apollos did improve to 3-0.

If those two games were any indication, Sunday's action should be equally as intriguing. The Birmingham Iron got things off to a dominating start with a 28-12 victory at Atlanta. The Legends drop to 0-3 on the year are in serious trouble of failing to find an identity. Later, though, there's a game between the San Antonio Commanders and San Diego Fleet, who meet for the second time in three weeks. The first edition of the game was a low-scoring affair; will this one be any different? And how will the Commanders do on the road for the first time this year?

CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way through Sunday's games. Be sure to check back here for the latest scores, highlights and updates.

Scores

Sunday

Birmingham Iron 28, Atlanta Legends 12 (Final)

San Diego Fleet 31, San Antonio Commanders 11 (4Q)

Saturday

Salt Lake Stallions 23, Arizona Hotshots 15

Orlando Apollos 21, Memphis Express 17

Check these out ...

Gardner's 83-yard run puts the Fleet up three touchdowns

San Diego is pulling away from the Commanders thanks to a monster 83-yard run from Fleet running back Ja'Quan Gardner. Already up 22-8, Gardner shot up the middle through a massive hole through which you could have driven an 18-wheeler. San Antonio's defense has now given up 51 points in the past two games after holding the Fleet to just 6 points in a Week 1 victory.

A.J. Tarpley's pick-six pulls the Fleet ahead

If you missed the fascinating story of San Diego Fleet linebacker A.J. Tarpley, who gave up the NFL and spent two years on Wall Street, you can read it above in the links section. Against the Commanders, Tarpley is showing why he's giving professional football another go. Tarpley, a team captain, perfectly read Logan Woodside's pass and picked it off, returning it all the way for a touchdown. The two-point conversion gave the Fleet a 14-8 lead.

INT, long bomb gives San Antonio the early lead

You can't get off to a much better start than San Antonio did against the Fleet. After an early interception on defense, Commanders quarterback Logan Woodside capitalized with a long bomb to Mekale McKay for a quick touchdown. The two-point conversion made it 8-0. It was a heck of a call right off of the turnover by San Antonio and the kind of start this team needed after an emotional loss to Orlando in Week 2.

Another Richardson touchdown gives the Iron some padding

Trent Richardson continues to be a work horse for the Iron offense. His one-yard touchdown at the end of the third quarter, plus catch out of the backfield for a two-point conversion, gave Birmingham a 20-6 lead. That marked Richardson's fifth touchdown on the season, and he later added a sixth, his third of the game -- so anyone with him on their fantasy team is pretty happy. The game went exactly how the Iron wanted: slow, steady suffocation that feels impossible from which to come back. And after a late Atlanta TD, the Iron improved to 3-0.

Trent Richardson pulls Birmingham ahead

Truth be told, the Iron were outplayed by the Legends in the first half, but a big-time defensive pass interference penalty against Atlanta flipped the field and gave Birmingham's offense great field position. After getting the ball into the red zone, the Iron leaned on running back Trent Richardson to barrel ahead for his fourth touchdown on the season. Richardson hasn't been breaking away on big runs, but he's continued to move piles and get tough, necessary yards.

Trent Richardson punches in his 4th TD of the season! @aafiron | #BHMvsATL pic.twitter.com/bSAa7sCbg7 — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 24, 2019

Iron goal-line stand sets the tone

You're not going to believe this, but the Iron and Legends are in a rock fight. The line for this game opened at 40 and even went down a couple of points. That still might be a generous point total. Though the Legends have thoroughly won the time of possession and generally moved the ball well, the "Iron Curtain" came through in the first quarter with a huge goal-line stand to keep the Legends off the board. Truth be told, Atlanta quarterback Matt Simms had Bug Howard open in the end zone if he made the throw sooner, but as it was, the Legends took off nearly 10 minutes before coming up empty.

Backs against the wall, @aafiron defense comes through with a huge stop. 💪#BHMvsATL pic.twitter.com/9K8CCsTqed — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 24, 2019

One of Legends' leading rushers ruled inactive

Atlanta will play its first home game of the season without leading running back Tarean Folston, who is listed as inactive (reason not disclosed) for today's matchup against the Iron. Folston leads the team with 18 carries and is the second-leading rusher with 52 yards. With Folston listed as inactive, expect the Legends to go with a heavy dose of Akrum Wadley and Lawrence Pittman.