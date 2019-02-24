AAF Week 3 scores, highlights, updates: One of Atlanta Legends' leading rushers inactive

Week 3 of the AAF season isn't even over and already there have been two surprises. Saturday's afternoon game saw the AAF's first real "upset" of the season with the Salt Lake Stallions, a 4.5-point home dog, getting its first win of the year over the Arizona Hotshots. Then, with quarterback Zach Mettenberger coming off the bench, the Memphis Express gave the Orlando Apollos everything they could handle in covering both the massive 15.5-point spread and forcing the under, though the Apollos did improve to 3-0.

If those two games were any indication, Sunday's action should be equally as intriguing. First up, the undefeated Birmingham Iron travel to Atlanta. The Legends are 0-2 on the year and starting to get desperate for a W. Then the San Antonio Commanders and San Diego Fleet meet for the second time in three weeks. The first edition of the game was a low-scoring affair; will this one be any different? And how will the Commanders do on the road for the first time this year?

CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way through Sunday's games. Be sure to check back here for the latest scores, highlights and updates.

Scores

Sunday

Birmingham Iron at Atlanta Legends -- 4 p.m. ET

San Antonio Commanders at San Diego Fleet -- 8 p.m. ET

Saturday

Salt Lake Stallions 23, Arizona Hotshots 15

Orlando Apollos 21, Memphis Express 17

Check these out ...

One of Legends' leading rushers ruled inactive

Atlanta will play its first home game of the season without leading running back Tarean Folston, who is listed as inactive (reason not disclosed) for today's matchup against the Iron. Folston leads the team with 18 carries and is the second-leading rusher with 52 yards. With Folston listed as inactive, expect the Legends to go with a heavy dose of Akrum Wadley and Lawrence Pittman.