AAF Week 3 scores, highlights, updates: Salt Lake's Josh Woodrum back after injury
We'll keep you updated with everything that happens during Saturday's AAF Week 3 games
Week 3 of the AAF begins with Saturday's games featuring two of the Alliance's top teams.
First, the Arizona Hotshots travel to the Salt Lake Stallions for a rematch of their Week 1 game (a 16-point victory for Arizona). The Stallions will play at home for the first time, so it'll be interesting to see if a dangerous 0-2 team can finally get that first victory. Then later in the evening, the Memphis Express travel to the Orlando Apollos for what Vegas thinks could be a huge mismatch. The line, per Westgate SuperBook, opened at -15.5 for Orlando. That's the biggest opening spread to date. The Apollos have covered in both games, as well as hit the Over in each. Are more offensive fireworks in store tonight?
CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way during Saturday's action. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the latest scores, updates and highlights.
Scores
Arizona Hotshots at Salt Lake Stallions -- 3 p.m. ET
Memphis Express at Orlando Apollos -- 8 p.m. ET
Check these out ...
- How to watch Week 3 games
- Picks against the spread
- Power Rankings
- Five players to watch
- Five things to love (and not love) about the AAF
Salt Lake QB Woodrum back after hamstring injury
Salt Lake Stallions quarterback Josh Woodrum missed last week with a hamstring injury he sustained in a Week 1 loss to the Hotshots. Though he participated in practice on Friday, he was still listed as questionable for Saturday's game. But about 30 minutes prior to the start against Arizona, the Stallions noted on their Twitter account that he was back and ready to play. Austin Allen, the Week 2 starter, was designated the third-string quarterback.
-
How to watch Week 3 of the AAF
As the Alliance of American Football enters Week 3, here's everything you need to know
-
Week 3 AAF odds, expert picks, best bets
SportsLine's experts are going big for Week 3 of the Alliance of American Football
-
AAF Week 3 odds, picks: Legends cover
Wonder who'll win in Week 3 of the Alliance of American Football? You've come to the right...
-
AAF Week 3: Five players to know, watch
Here's a look at standout players you should know as the Alliance of American Football reaches...
-
Week 3 AAF odds, schedule, picks, bets
R.J. White has crushed the Las Vegas SuperContest twice and has locked in his picks for Week...
-
Ex-Wall Street trader plays in the AAF
The San Diego Fleet linebacker is ready to give professional football another try