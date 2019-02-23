AAF Week 3 scores, highlights, updates: Stallions earn first win after Hotshots lose starting QB

Week 3 of the AAF begins with Saturday's games featuring two of the Alliance's top teams.

First, the Arizona Hotshots travel to the Salt Lake Stallions for a rematch of their Week 1 game (a 16-point victory for Arizona). The Stallions will play at home for the first time, so it'll be interesting to see if a dangerous 0-2 team can finally get that first victory. Then later in the evening, the Memphis Express travel to the Orlando Apollos for what Vegas thinks could be a huge mismatch. The line, per Westgate SuperBook, opened at -15.5 for Orlando. That's the biggest opening spread to date. The Apollos have covered in both games, as well as hit the Over in each. Are more offensive fireworks in store tonight?

CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way during Saturday's action. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the latest scores, updates and highlights.

Scores

Salt Lake Stallions 23, Arizona Hotshots 15 (final)

Memphis Express at Orlando Apollos -- 8 p.m. ET

Check these out ...

Late touchdown secures Stallions' first victory

Salt Lake City was close to pulling an upset in Week 2, but finally got its first W of the season in a 23-15 win over the Hotshots. The fact that Arizona lost starting quarterback John Wolford to a back injury early in the third quarter didn't help, but credit to Salt Lake's defense for holding one of the AAF's best offenses to 15 points while grinding out a victory with a huge fourth-quarter touchdown drive that spanned 14 plays, 75 yards and more than eight minutes, ending in a leaping Joel Bouagnon score. Trevor Knight, who entered the game after Wolford's injury, finished with just five completions on 14 attempts. The Hotshots went 2-of-10 on third-down conversions and lost the battle of ball possession 36:03 to 23:43.

John Wolford out as Stallions pull ahead again

Arizona has been in a battle with Salt Lake City, and potentially losing quarterback John Wolford doesn't help. Wolford's first pass of the third quarter was picked off and nearly returned for a touchdown (running back Branden Oliver later scored), but more importantly, Wolford was slow to get off the field after getting rocked on the pass and was later ruled out for the rest of the game with an unspecified injury. Trevor Knight took over on the next series, but missed his first six passes.

The INT that started it all.



What. A. Grab. @GreerMartini48 👏 pic.twitter.com/OpMcY4K7qW — Salt Lake Stallions (@aafstallions) February 23, 2019

Hotshots equalize with late second-quarter touchdown

Despite being outplayed for much of the first half, Arizona was able to tie things up with Salt Lake City 9-9 thanks to a touchdown catch by leading wideout Rashad Ross. The former Arizona State stud already has six catches in the game as the Hotshots were able to march down the field on their scoring drive. The fascinating, and sometimes frustrating, thing about Arizona is that they can legitimately play from behind because of the explosiveness of their offense. Players like Ross and Josh Huff always seem to come up big when it's needed most.

Salt Lake touchdown puts Arizona in trouble again

The Hotshots got off to a slow start in Week 2 at Memphis, but were able to come back for the 20-18 win. Well, Arizona once again finds itself playing from behind, but unlike Memphis, Salt Lake City is a more dangerous team -- even if they entered the day 0-2.

The Stallions have moved the bell well early, and the key difference is third-down conversions. Arizona has found itself in multiple third-and-longs already while the Stallions have been able to convert more manageable third downs, including this touchdown pass to De'Mornay Pierson-El.

Salt Lake QB Woodrum back after hamstring injury

Salt Lake Stallions quarterback Josh Woodrum missed last week with a hamstring injury he sustained in a Week 1 loss to the Hotshots. Though he participated in practice on Friday, he was still listed as questionable for Saturday's game. But about 30 minutes prior to the start against Arizona, the Stallions noted on their Twitter account that he was back and ready to play. Austin Allen, the Week 2 starter, was designated the third-string quarterback.