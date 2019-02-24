AAF Week 3 scores, highlights, updates: Trent Richardson's second TD adds to Iron lead over Legends

Week 3 of the AAF season isn't even over and already there have been two surprises. Saturday's afternoon game saw the AAF's first real "upset" of the season with the Salt Lake Stallions, a 4.5-point home dog, getting its first win of the year over the Arizona Hotshots. Then, with quarterback Zach Mettenberger coming off the bench, the Memphis Express gave the Orlando Apollos everything they could handle in covering both the massive 15.5-point spread and forcing the under, though the Apollos did improve to 3-0.

If those two games were any indication, Sunday's action should be equally as intriguing. First up, the undefeated Birmingham Iron travel to Atlanta. The Legends are 0-2 on the year and starting to get desperate for a W. Then the San Antonio Commanders and San Diego Fleet meet for the second time in three weeks. The first edition of the game was a low-scoring affair; will this one be any different? And how will the Commanders do on the road for the first time this year?

CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way through Sunday's games. Be sure to check back here for the latest scores, highlights and updates.

Scores

Sunday

Birmingham Iron 20, Atlanta Legends 6 (End of 3Q)

San Antonio Commanders at San Diego Fleet -- 8 p.m. ET

Saturday

Salt Lake Stallions 23, Arizona Hotshots 15

Orlando Apollos 21, Memphis Express 17

Another Richardson touchdown gives the Iron some padding

Trent Richardson continues to be a work horse for the Iron offense. His one-yard touchdown at the end of the third quarter, plus catch out of the backfield for a two-point conversion, gave Birmingham a 20-6 lead. That marked Richardson's fifth touchdown on the season, so anyone with him on their fantasy team is pretty happy. While the game isn't over by any means, it's also going exactly how the Iron want: slow, steady suffocation that feels impossible from which to come back.

Trent Richardson pulls Birmingham ahead

Truth be told, the Iron were outplayed by the Legends in the first half, but a big-time defensive pass interference penalty against Atlanta flipped the field and gave Birmingham's offense great field position. After getting the ball into the red zone, the Iron leaned on running back Trent Richardson to barrel ahead for his fourth touchdown on the season. Richardson hasn't been breaking away on big runs, but he's continued to move piles and get tough, necessary yards.

Trent Richardson punches in his 4th TD of the season! @aafiron | #BHMvsATL pic.twitter.com/bSAa7sCbg7 — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 24, 2019

Iron goal-line stand sets the tone

You're not going to believe this, but the Iron and Legends are in a rock fight. The line for this game opened at 40 and even went down a couple of points. That still might be a generous point total. Though the Legends have thoroughly won the time of possession and generally moved the ball well, the "Iron Curtain" came through in the first quarter with a huge goal-line stand to keep the Legends off the board. Truth be told, Atlanta quarterback Matt Simms had Bug Howard open in the end zone if he made the throw sooner, but as it was, the Legends took off nearly 10 minutes before coming up empty.

Backs against the wall, @aafiron defense comes through with a huge stop. 💪#BHMvsATL pic.twitter.com/9K8CCsTqed — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 24, 2019

One of Legends' leading rushers ruled inactive

Atlanta will play its first home game of the season without leading running back Tarean Folston, who is listed as inactive (reason not disclosed) for today's matchup against the Iron. Folston leads the team with 18 carries and is the second-leading rusher with 52 yards. With Folston listed as inactive, expect the Legends to go with a heavy dose of Akrum Wadley and Lawrence Pittman.