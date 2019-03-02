AAF Week 4: Odds, how to watch, TV, live stream, picks, watch online, prediction, lines

It was going to take some time for these teams to find their groove -- anyone who's followed the Alliance of American Football's inaugural season knows that by now.

So it's no coincidence that Week 4 of the AAF is the most interesting one to date on paper.

For the most part, the parity promised by co-founder Bill Polian is there, it just had to develop. But if Week 3 taught us anything, it's that the level of competition is beginning to even out. The Salt Lake Stallions pulled off the first actual upset, beating the Arizona Hotshots 23-15. Meanwhile, the league's best team, the Orlando Apollos, survived a revived Memphis Express.

As such, there are way more storylines and points of interest heading into Week 4. For the first time this year, really, there's a more evenly distributed intrigue in what happens. Here's everything you need to know to watch this weekend's games.

Viewing information

San Diego Fleet at Memphis Express

Date: Saturday, March 2 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Liberty Bowl -- Memphis, Tennessee

Live stream: B/R Live

Orlando Apollos at Salt Lake Stallions

Date: Saturday, March 2 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV

San Antonio Commanders at Birmingham Iron

Date: Sunday, March 3 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBS Sports Network

Atlanta Legends at Arizona Hotshots

Date: Sunday, March 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Sun Devils Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona

TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines

San Diego at Memphis: Intrigue! A game that looked yucky just a couple of weeks ago all of a sudden has potential to low-key be a lot of fun. San Diego is riding back-to-back home wins since making the switch to Philip Nelson at quarterback (Nelson comes in at No. 4 in our QB rankings) and Mike Martz's offense has more big-play ability. And although Memphis remains winless, this is a more threatening team than in Week 1. The defense played well enough to beat Orlando in Week 3 (giving up about 5 yards per play in the first half before eventually giving way to the run game) and the switch to Zach Mettenberger (9-of-12, 120 yards, 2 TDs) finally opened up the vertical passing game. Can Mettenberger follow that up in his first full-time start? And how does San Diego do on the road again? I bet we learn a lot in this game.

Orlando at Salt Lake City: A sneaky-good game on Saturday afternoon is followed by another in the evening. The Apollos are obviously the top team, but the Stallions, even at 1-2, are capable of pulling the upset. They did just that in Week 3 against the favored hotshots. Similar to Memphis with Sherman Badie and Zac Stacy, Salt Lake City will lean heavily on its ground attack of Joel Bouagnon and Branden Oliver; that's their bread and butter, and Josh Woodrum to De'Mornay Pierson-El off of that game can be dangerous. Plus, the Stallions have the most productive pass rusher in the AAF in Karter Schult. Meanwhile, this is the first of four road games over the next five weeks for the Apollos. If there's one team that has the target on its back -- the one that will get everyone's best shot -- it's Orlando. Given the recent inflow of mojo into the Stallions at home, this one should be great late-night viewing with #AAFterDark potential.

San Antonio at Birmingham: How San Antonio picks itself up will be interesting to follow. The Commanders started with a lot of promise, but have dropped two games in a row and Vegas projects a third. The 31-11 loss at San Diego was alarming, but that was also the first time it played on the road. With one game away from the Alamodome under its belt, can San Antonio circle the wagons at Birmingham? It would be surprising to see another 20-point margin, at the very least. The Iron don't have the big-play potential like the Fleet or Apollos. Rather, Birmingham has suffocated all three opponents to date through defense.

Atlanta at Arizona: Normally, the forecast for this game would be akin to a famous Slayer song. However, the health status of Hotshots quarterback John Wolford is worth watching. He injured his back in the Week 3 loss to the Stallions and Trevor Knight struggled to move the sticks through the air in relief. Per a team spokesperson, he was in full pads for practice on Wednesday. However, no team has gotten off to a worse start than Atlanta. The winless Legends are playing their third road game in a month, average 10 points per game and are being outscored by an average of nearly 21 points per game. Wolford's status gives this game some interest, but not much.

Prediction, picks*

San Diego (-6.5) at Memphis, O/U 41.5: This is a surprisingly tough call. The Express may be 0-for, but they've played well in the past two weeks and the addition of Mettenberger has been a huge plus. The issue is whether Mettenberger can replicate his second-half performance from a week ago against one of the AAF's more formidable defenses. Still, give me the points at home for a team that believes it can win. Pick: Memphis +6.5, Under 41.5

Orlando (-4.5) at Salt Lake, O/U 44.5: Another close one. The Stallions have found an identity and play well in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Spurrier's Apollos will have their work cut out for them. Salt Lake City can attack them in a lot of the same ways Memphis did a week ago through a ground-and-pound approach with a complementary deep passing game. This one should be close, but give me the Apollos and their weapons to make enough plays -- to win. Pick: Salt Lake +4.5, Under 44.5

San Antonio at Birmingham (-7.5), O/U 39.5: The Iron would seem like a guarantee to hit the under (last week's 28-12 win over the Legends was a push, and Atlanta has the worst point differential in the league) but this point total has dipped too low. Since Birmingham doesn't pick up a lot of chunk plays, I'm expecting a fairly tight game on the scoreboard. Still, that defense is full of ball hawks and Commanders quarterback Logan Woodside already has five picks. Birmingham is good at home, too, so I'll lay the points as the Commanders' slide continues. Pick: Birmingham -7.5, Over 39.5

Atlanta at Arizona (-12), O/U 41.5: Let's see, Atlanta is not only 0-3 on the season, but 0-3 against the spread with the worst scoring defense by a country mile. Hotshots quarterback John Wolford should be 100 percent by this weekend, too, after suffering a lower back strain in the loss to the Stallions. Nothing says get-right game like coming back home against the worst team in the Alliance. Still, no double-digit favorite has covered yet. Pick: Atlanta +12, Under 41.5

*Lines courtesy of MGM Grand in Las Vegas