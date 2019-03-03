AAF Week 4 scores, highlights, updates: Birmingham without starting center vs. San Antonio

Week 4 is halfway done. Following two tight Saturday games, Sunday's AAF slate keeps the football going (here's how to watch today's action) during a lazy Sunday afternoon. First up are the San Antonio Commanders at Birmingham Iron on CBS Sports Network, and you can stream it here. The Commanders are on a two-game slide, but the Iron are one of two undefeated teams left in the league. Can Birmingham keep pace with Orlando, or will the Commanders pull the upset on the road? Then at night, the Atlanta Legends try to get their first win of the year on the road against the Arizona Hotshots. It's the third game in four weeks for the Legends while the Hotshots want to get right after losing at Salt Lake City in Week 3.

CBS Sports will be with you ever step of the way to share the latest scores, updates and highlights from Sunday's action, so be sure to check back here often throughout the day.

Scores

San Antonio Commanders at Birmingham Iron -- 4 p.m. ET

Atlanta Legends at Arizona Hotshots -- 8 p.m. ET

Memphis Express 26, San Diego Fleet 23

Orlando Apollos 20, Salt Lake Stallions 11

Check these out ...

Birmingham without starting center

The Iron's offense will be without one of its top players against the Commanders as starting center J.C. Hassenauer has been ruled out for Sunday's game with a knee injury. Hassenauer did not participate at all this week with the injury. That actually gives Birmingham time to adjust on offense, but keep an eye on the snaps to quarterback Luis Perez, as well as the protection up front.