AAF Week 4 scores, highlights, updates: Denard Robinson extends Legends lead; Iron suffer first loss

Week 4 is halfway done. Following two tight Saturday games, Sunday's AAF slate keeps the football going (here's how to watch today's action) during a lazy Sunday afternoon. First up was San Antonio Commanders-Birmingham Iron. The Commanders were on a two-game slide, but were able to knock off one of the last two undefeated teams in the league.

In the night game, the Atlanta Legends try to get their first win of the year on the road against the Arizona Hotshots. It's the third game in four weeks for the Legends while the Hotshots want to get right after losing at Salt Lake City in Week 3.

CBS Sports will be with you ever step of the way to share the latest scores, updates and highlights from Sunday's action, so be sure to check back here often throughout the day.

Scores

San Antonio Commanders 12, Birmingham Iron 11 (Final)

Atlanta Legends 8, Arizona Hotshots 3 (Halftime)

Memphis Express 26, San Diego Fleet 23

Orlando Apollos 20, Salt Lake Stallions 11

Check these out ...

Denard Robinson gets first touchdown, Atlanta pulls ahead

One former college star that has yet to break out in the AAF has been Atlanta running back Denard Robinson. But Robinson -- "Shoelace" as he's known -- took a speed option from Aaron Murray out of the pistol and got his first touchdown of his AAF career. For reference, Robinson's nine-yard run nearly matched the 10 yards he had on the season coming into Sunday's game. As Atlanta starts to find its offensive footing, Robinson may be a bigger part of the plan.

Atlanta gets AAF's first safety, botches fake field goal attempt

It took a month for a team to finally score via safety, and honestly, it could have not come in a more hilarious fashion. Hotshots receiver Rashad Ross, who is typically making great plays downfield, thought it would be prudent to take a short pass and reverse field for what he surely thought would be a big play. Instead, Atlanta had the play well-covered and Ross was tackled in the end zone for a safety. That gave the Legends a 2-0 lead.

However, not to be outdone by the absurdness, Atlanta later opted for an ill-fated fake field goal that resulted in kicker Younghoe Koo being easily tackled in the backfield. This game's ridiculous potential is at a solid 6.5.

“I mean, it looked good at first,” ⁦@AndrewSiciliano⁩ is live on ⁦@nflnetwork⁩ Atlanta 2, Arizona 0 in Q2 in the desert pic.twitter.com/hPPp2fJRT2 — Dinn Mann (@mooseoutfront) March 4, 2019

Aaron Murray takes over at QB after Matt Simms injured

Atlanta has made a change at quarterback against Arizona. Former Georgia product Aaron Murray is in for Matt Simms, who left the game in the first quarter with an unspecified injury. Simms was hit hard on a strip-sack in the red zone and went to the locker room shortly thereafter. Murray has moved the offense well since taking over, but stalled drives continue to plague the Legends. Two red-zone possessions have ended in turnovers: the aforementioned Simms fumble plus a turnover on downs.

Iron claw back, but not enough to stay unbeaten

Birmingham's offense hasn't been what you'd call explosive, high-scoring or, even at times, competent or effective. However, it hadn't been a true liability until a 12-11 loss to San Antonio. The Iron weren't able to score a touchdown until the final two minutes of the game -- a Trent Richardson touchdown, his seventh of the season -- and by then it was too late. This is a team that's been able to get by with a defense-first mentality, but San Antonio met them blow for blow every time. With Orlando looming on the horizon, the Iron need to regroup quickly before facing the best team in the AAF. However, nothing through the first four weeks -- the Iron average 19.3 points per game -- indicate they'll be able to keep up with the Apollos.

Trent Richardson scores his 7th TD of the season, and Luis Perez delivers a dart on the 2-point conversion.



The @aafiron trail 12-11 with under 2 minutes to go. pic.twitter.com/vZ84mCMJpd — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 3, 2019

Interception leads to San Antonio touchdown

In a low-scoring game, every opportunity feels more critical as the game goes on. Moreover, every mistake feels amplified by 100. As such, the interception thrown by Iron quarterback Luis Perez to Commanders defensive back Zack Sanchez feels huge -- like, game-changing huge. Perez had not been playing well all day, but had avoided the big mistake. But this throw on the run into coverage was not his finest move and he paid for it.

Then, on San Antonio's ensuing possession, running back Trey Williams showed nice burst on a 12-yard touchdown run to give the Commanders a 9-3 lead. The Iron are by no means out of this game. In fact, low-scoring is how Birmingham likes to play and one play is what separates this game from being at least tied. But San Antonio has done a nice job of running the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage. That's an issue for the Iron.

Commanders and Iron locked in a low-scoring game

You're not going to find a more #onbrand game than the Iron locked in a 3-3 game with the Commanders after one half. San Antonio actually started out executing a good game of keep-away from Birmingham with a 21-play, 78-yard drive, but it ended in a Nick Rose field goal. San Antonio's red-zone offense has been weak with about a 21-percent touchdown rate, but the Iron's red-zone defense has been a staple of this team all season. They've also been bringing the wood outside of their 20-yard line:

You don't want to be on the receiving end of that 💥!#SAvsBHM #ForgeOn⚒️🔥 pic.twitter.com/IumI4ojyYp — Birmingham Iron (@aafiron) March 3, 2019

Birmingham without starting center

The Iron's offense will be without one of its top players against the Commanders as starting center J.C. Hassenauer has been ruled out for Sunday's game with a knee injury. Hassenauer did not participate at all this week with the injury. That actually gives Birmingham time to adjust on offense, but keep an eye on the snaps to quarterback Luis Perez, as well as the protection up front.