AAF Week 4 scores, highlights, updates: Express complete comeback win over Fleet for first victory

Hello, March. Hello, springtime. Hello, what we can only hope are more evenly matched and entertaining AAF games.

With the Alliance one month in, teams are beginning to come together and the product on the field is yielding better results. That's what makes Week 4 of the season so much more interesting on paper (here's how to watch this weekend's games). Even lopsided games, like winless Memphis hosting San Diego, have more intrigue because of the switch to Zach Mettenberger. Sure enough, the Express came from behind to outscore the Fleet 17-3 in the second half in a 26-23 win.

At night, we get the AAF's best team, Orlando, on the road against Salt Lake City. CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way, so be sure to check back often for the latest scores, updates and highlights from Saturday's action.

Scores

Memphis Express 26, San Diego Fleet 23 (Final)

Orlando Apollos at Salt Lake Stallions -- 8 p.m. ET

Check these out ...

Turnover leads to tying TD, helps Express get first win

Quarterback Alex Ross played generally well considering he came off the bench for the Fleet. However, Memphis' defense played even better in the second half. The Express got to Ross deep in San Diego's territory, forcing a fumble that was recovered at the Fleet 21-yard line. It was one of two critical second-half fumble recoveries by Memphis' defense, which has played lights-out over the past few weeks.

A few plays later, quarterback Zach Mettenberger hit a floater to running back Terrence Magee out of the backfield on a wheel route for a touchdown. A Mettenberger quarterback draw on the two-point conversion tied the game at 23. Following an ill-advised fake punt by the Fleet deep in their own territory, the Express tacked on a go-ahead field goal in the 26-23 win, their first of the season. Memphis has gradually been getting better, but hasn't had a win to show for it yet. This was a nice come-from-behind win for Mike Singletary's team.

Alex Ross comes off the bench to toss a dime for a TD

Some good news and bad news for San Diego. The bad news is that quarterback Philip Nelson, who played well in a Week 3 win over San Antonio, left Saturday's game in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. The good news is that Alex Ross came off the bench and immediately dropped a dime to tight end Marcus Baugh for a 30-yard touchdown to extend the Fleet' lead 20-6.

Obviously, Nelson's health is the biggest concern -- he was ruled out for the rest of the game -- but Ross' initial play is promising for San Diego as it keeps exchanging touchdowns for field goals against the Express.

Fleet get on the board with first punt return for a TD in AAF history

We've had defensive touchdowns in the AAF, but through the first three weeks, there hasn't been a special teams score ... until now. Fleet defensive back Ron Brooks returned the first punt for a touchdown in the history of the league with a running catch on a short Brad Wing punt, returning it 56 yards to put the Fleet up 6-0 on the Express in the first quarter.

.@aaffleet get on the board with the first punt return touchdown in Alliance history! #SDvsMEM pic.twitter.com/WVU2HzF1lB — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 2, 2019

Fleet banged up on defense ahead of game at Express

San Diego boasts one of the AAF's better defenses. However, the Fleet will be shorthanded on that side of the ball during Saturday's afternoon game against a more confident Memphis offense. Starting linebacker A.J. Tarpley, who had a pick-six in a win over the Commanders in Week 3, did not participate in practice this week with a back injury and is ruled out. Also, defensive end Damontre Moore will not play after being sidelined this week with a knee injury.