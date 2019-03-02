AAF Week 4 scores, highlights, updates: Fleet's shutdown defense hampered by injuries
Here are all the scores, highlights and updates you need to follow Week 4 of the AAF
Hello, March. Hello, springtime. Hello, what we can only hope are more evenly matched and entertaining AAF games.
With the Alliance one month in, teams are beginning to come together and the product on the field is yielding better results. That's what makes Week 4 of the season so much more interesting on paper (here's how to watch this weekend's games). Even lopsided games, like winless Memphis hosting San Diego, have more intrigue because of the switch to Zach Mettenberger.
At night, we get the AAF's best team, Orlando, on the road against Salt Lake City. CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way, so be sure to check back often for the latest scores, updates and highlights from Saturday's action.
Scores
San Diego Fleet at Memphis Express -- 4 p.m. ET
Orlando Apollos at Salt Lake Stallions -- 8 p.m. ET
Fleet banged up on defense ahead of game at Express
San Diego boasts one of the AAF's better defenses. However, the Fleet will be shorthanded on that side of the ball during Saturday's afternoon game against a more confident Memphis offense. Starting linebacker A.J. Tarpley, who had a pick-six in a win over the Commanders in Week 3, did not participate in practice this week with a back injury and is ruled out. Also, defensive end Damontre Moore will not play after being sidelined this week with a knee injury.
