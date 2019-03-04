AAF Week 4 scores, highlights, updates: San Antonio Commanders hand Birmingham Iron first loss
Check back often for the latest updates from Sunday's AAF games
Week 4 is halfway done. Following two tight Saturday games, Sunday's AAF slate keeps the football going (here's how to watch today's action) during a lazy Sunday afternoon. First up was San Antonio Commanders-Birmingham Iron. The Commanders were on a two-game slide, but were able to knock off one of the last two undefeated teams in the league.
In the night game, the Atlanta Legends try to get their first win of the year on the road against the Arizona Hotshots. It's the third game in four weeks for the Legends while the Hotshots want to get right after losing at Salt Lake City in Week 3.
CBS Sports will be with you ever step of the way to share the latest scores, updates and highlights from Sunday's action, so be sure to check back here often throughout the day.
Scores
San Antonio Commanders 12, Birmingham Iron 11 (Final)
Atlanta Legends at Arizona Hotshots -- 8 p.m. ET
Memphis Express 26, San Diego Fleet 23
Orlando Apollos 20, Salt Lake Stallions 11
Check these out ...
- Greg Ward Jr., Edmond Robinson among Sunday's players to watch
- Iron CB Jamar Summers leads players who could make it in the NFL
- Top QBs in the AAF
- Week 4 picks
Iron claw back, but not enough to stay unbeaten
Birmingham's offense hasn't been what you'd call explosive, high-scoring or, even at times, competent or effective. However, it hadn't been a true liability until a 12-11 loss to San Antonio. The Iron weren't able to score a touchdown until the final two minutes of the game -- a Trent Richardson touchdown, his seventh of the season -- and by then it was too late. This is a team that's been able to get by with a defense-first mentality, but San Antonio met them blow for blow every time. With Orlando looming on the horizon, the Iron need to regroup quickly before facing the best team in the AAF. However, nothing through the first four weeks -- the Iron average 19.3 points per game -- indicate they'll be able to keep up with the Apollos.
Interception leads to San Antonio touchdown
In a low-scoring game, every opportunity feels more critical as the game goes on. Moreover, every mistake feels amplified by 100. As such, the interception thrown by Iron quarterback Luis Perez to Commanders defensive back Zack Sanchez feels huge -- like, game-changing huge. Perez had not been playing well all day, but had avoided the big mistake. But this throw on the run into coverage was not his finest move and he paid for it.
Then, on San Antonio's ensuing possession, running back Trey Williams showed nice burst on a 12-yard touchdown run to give the Commanders a 9-3 lead. The Iron are by no means out of this game. In fact, low-scoring is how Birmingham likes to play and one play is what separates this game from being at least tied. But San Antonio has done a nice job of running the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage. That's an issue for the Iron.
Commanders and Iron locked in a low-scoring game
You're not going to find a more #onbrand game than the Iron locked in a 3-3 game with the Commanders after one half. San Antonio actually started out executing a good game of keep-away from Birmingham with a 21-play, 78-yard drive, but it ended in a Nick Rose field goal. San Antonio's red-zone offense has been weak with about a 21-percent touchdown rate, but the Iron's red-zone defense has been a staple of this team all season. They've also been bringing the wood outside of their 20-yard line:
Birmingham without starting center
The Iron's offense will be without one of its top players against the Commanders as starting center J.C. Hassenauer has been ruled out for Sunday's game with a knee injury. Hassenauer did not participate at all this week with the injury. That actually gives Birmingham time to adjust on offense, but keep an eye on the snaps to quarterback Luis Perez, as well as the protection up front.
-
How to watch AAF Week 4 games
It's Week 4 of the AAF; here are all the times, channels and storylines you need
-
AAF Week 4 scores, highlights, updates
Here are all the scores, highlights and updates you need to follow Week 4 of the AAF
-
AAF Week 4 players to watch: Ward rising
Here are the players creating buzz around the AAF as March gets underway
-
Would the AAF take Johnny Manziel?
The former Heisman winner and first-round pick was just booted from the CFL
-
AAF Week 4 odds, picks, predictions
SportsLine's experts are going big for Week 4 of the Alliance of American Football
-
5 AAF players who could play in NFL soon
Think any NFL teams could use a kicker? How about a shutdown corner or QB? Here are five who...