AAF Week 4 scores, highlights, updates: San Antonio Commanders pick off Birmingham Iron, take lead

Week 4 is halfway done. Following two tight Saturday games, Sunday's AAF slate keeps the football going (here's how to watch today's action) during a lazy Sunday afternoon. First up are the San Antonio Commanders at Birmingham Iron on CBS Sports Network, and you can stream it here. The Commanders are on a two-game slide, but the Iron are one of two undefeated teams left in the league. Can Birmingham keep pace with Orlando, or will the Commanders pull the upset on the road? Then at night, the Atlanta Legends try to get their first win of the year on the road against the Arizona Hotshots. It's the third game in four weeks for the Legends while the Hotshots want to get right after losing at Salt Lake City in Week 3.

CBS Sports will be with you ever step of the way to share the latest scores, updates and highlights from Sunday's action, so be sure to check back here often throughout the day.

Scores

San Antonio Commanders 9, Birmingham Iron 3 (End of 3Q)

Atlanta Legends at Arizona Hotshots -- 8 p.m. ET

Memphis Express 26, San Diego Fleet 23

Orlando Apollos 20, Salt Lake Stallions 11

Check these out ...

Interception leads to San Antonio touchdown

In a low-scoring game, every opportunity feels more critical as the game goes on. Moreover, every mistake feels amplified by 100. As such, the interception thrown by Iron quarterback Luis Perez to Commanders defensive back Zack Sanchez feels huge -- like, game-changing huge. Perez had not been playing well all day, but had avoided the big mistake. But this throw on the run into coverage was not his finest move and he paid for it.

Then, on San Antonio's ensuing possession, running back Trey Williams showed nice burst on a 12-yard touchdown run to give the Commanders a 9-3 lead. The Iron are by no means out of this game. In fact, low-scoring is how Birmingham likes to play and one play is what separates this game from being at least tied. But San Antonio has done a nice job of running the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage. That's an issue for the Iron.

Commanders and Iron locked in a low-scoring game

You're not going to find a more #onbrand game than the Iron locked in a 3-3 game with the Commanders after one half. San Antonio actually started out executing a good game of keep-away from Birmingham with a 21-play, 78-yard drive, but it ended in a Nick Rose field goal. San Antonio's red-zone offense has been weak with about a 21-percent touchdown rate, but the Iron's red-zone defense has been a staple of this team all season. They've also been bringing the wood outside of their 20-yard line:

You don't want to be on the receiving end of that 💥!#SAvsBHM #ForgeOn⚒️🔥 pic.twitter.com/IumI4ojyYp — Birmingham Iron (@aafiron) March 3, 2019

Birmingham without starting center

The Iron's offense will be without one of its top players against the Commanders as starting center J.C. Hassenauer has been ruled out for Sunday's game with a knee injury. Hassenauer did not participate at all this week with the injury. That actually gives Birmingham time to adjust on offense, but keep an eye on the snaps to quarterback Luis Perez, as well as the protection up front.