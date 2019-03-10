AAF Week 5 scores, highlights, updates: Atlanta Legends knot things up with Memphis Express

The halfway point of the AAF season is far from over. After an exciting end to Saturday's games -- San Diego and Salt Lake City scored 38 second-half points, including a walk-off field goal, in a 27-25 thriller -- Sunday has two more games on tap to keep the football going.

First up is a a battle of one-win teams between the Memphis Express and Atlanta Legends. However, both teams have made quarterback changes in the past couple of weeks and seem to be moving in the right direction, as both won for the first time last week. Will Zach Mettenberger or Aaron Murray lead their team to victory?

Then in the later game, San Antonio and Arizona, two teams who have been hard to figure out, battle for West division supremacy. CBS Sports will be here every step of the way during Sunday's action, so be sure to check back often for the latest scores, highlights and storylines.

Scores

Sunday

Memphis Express 20, Atlanta Legends 20 (Q4)

San Antonio Commanders at Arizona Hotshots -- 8 p.m. ET

Saturday

Orlando Apollos 31, Birmingham Iron 14

San Diego Fleet 27, Salt Lake City 25

Check these out

Legends answer Express TD with one of their own to tie it

This game is coming down to the wire. After the Express were able to score and convert a two-point conversion, the Legends scored as well. However, they didn't convert the two-point attempt, and things are all tied up.

Tarean Folston got himself another touchdown after Zach Mettenberger scored from the half-yard line on a QB sneak.

Aaron Murray finds Tarean Folston for six and this game is TIED at 20 in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/kdMjwz0aFs — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

This is where the Mettenberger-Murray matchup will come to a head: Who will pull it out in the clutch in what's been an incredibly back-and-forth game to this point? Every punt for the rest of this game could be a death knell, and both quarterbacks have to realize as much.

Legends take lead into half with field goal

After yet another long drive, the Legends settled for a Younghoe Koo field goal in the red zone just before the half. Despite dominating this game offensively in terms of time of possession, Atlanta's up only two at the break. The Legends played a solid half of football, but penalties and a fumble have the Express very much in the mix in this one.

For the Express, getting the defense off the field has to be the priority. Memphis has done well against the run, but it's struggled on third down. Both teams have adjustments to make at halftime, as they try to rally behind their quarterbacks to build a winning streak.

Sherman Badie sets up Memphis TD with massive play

The Express are back on top, just like that. After few quick punts, Sherman Badie took a third-and-6 screen pass 56 yards down to the Legends 3-yard line. The play was a slip screen to Badie that got the Legends defense completely turned around, and Reece Horn sprung Badie with a nice open-field block.

Sherman Badie takes the HUGE gain inside the red zone for the Express. pic.twitter.com/MmHidAww3e — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

Zac Stacy immediately capitalized with another touchdown to put the Express up 12-11 after they failed to convert the two-point attempt. Stacy now has two touchdowns on the day, and he's been a strong cleanup man for the Express inside the 10.

Legends' Tarean Folston scores after 12-play drive

The Legends answered the Express touchdown with a 12-play, six-minute drive. Despite a few more penalties -- an aspect that the oft-penalized Legends are undoubtedly looking to clean up sooner than later -- Aaron Murray's unflappability in the pocket has paid dividends. The Legends bled six minutes off the clock AND scored a touchdown in the red zone.

Tarean Folston gets his own TD on the ground, and the Legends are back on top. pic.twitter.com/9SASi9Fciy — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

Key completions to Seantavius Jones and Malachi Jones extended the drive, and the Legends offensive line is a key part of this 11-6 lead.

Zac Stacy gives Express lead after Legends turnover

The Express were struggling early on, but DeMarquis Gates gave them a nudge in the right direction. Out of the wildcat formation, Atlanta's Justin Thomas botched an option play to Denard Robinson, which resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Gates for the Express.

Wildcat formation didn't appear to work out here... pic.twitter.com/f4TcG9Mygq — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

After just two plays, including a big pass from Mettenberger to Reece Horn, the Express' Zac Stacy punched it in from seven yards out to put the Express up 6-3 in the first quarter.