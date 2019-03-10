AAF Week 5 scores, highlights, updates: Atlanta Legends, Memphis Express look to stay hot with new QBs

The halfway point of the AAF season is far from over. After an exciting end to Saturday's games -- San Diego and Salt Lake City scored 38 second-half points, including a walk-off field goal, in a 27-25 thriller -- Sunday has two more games on tap to keep the football going.

First up is a a battle of one-win teams between the Memphis Express and Atlanta Legends. However, both teams have made quarterback changes in the past couple of weeks and seem to be moving in the right direction, as both won for the first time last week. Will Zach Mettenberger or Aaron Murray lead their team to victory?

Then in the later game, San Antonio and Arizona, two teams who have been hard to figure out, battle for West division supremacy. CBS Sports will be here every step of the way during Sunday's action, so be sure to check back often for the latest scores, highlights and storylines.

Scores

Sunday

Memphis Express at Atlanta Legends -- 4 p.m. ET

San Antonio Commanders at Arizona Hotshots -- 8 p.m. ET

Saturday

Orlando Apollos 31, Birmingham Iron 14

San Diego Fleet 27, Salt Lake City 25

