AAF Week 5 scores, highlights, updates: Commanders still in control, but Hotshots get on the board

The halfway point of the AAF season is far from over. After an exciting end to Saturday's games -- San Diego and Salt Lake City scored 38 second-half points, including a walk-off field goal, in a 27-25 thriller -- Sunday has two more games on tap to keep the football going.

First up was a battle of one-win teams between the Memphis Express and Atlanta Legends. Both were seeking a second-straight win behind a new quarterback, and it was Aaron Murray's Legends who managed to come away with a victory in the final seconds over Zach Mettenberger's Express.

In the later game, San Antonio and Arizona, two teams who have been hard to figure out, will battle for West division supremacy. CBS Sports will be here every step of the way during Sunday's action, so be sure to check back often for the latest scores, highlights and storylines.

Scores

Sunday

Atlanta Legends 23, Memphis Express 20 (Final)

San Antonio Commanders 29, Arizona Hotshots 11 (Q4)

Saturday

Orlando Apollos 31, Birmingham Iron 14

San Diego Fleet 27, Salt Lake City 25

Check these out

Hotshots get on board with Rashad Ross TD

John Wolford came out of the half looking a lot better than he went into it. The Hotshots finally got on the board with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Wolford to Rashad Ross, who now has six on the season (Trent Richardson leads the AAF with eight). The Hotshots still have a lot of work to do to after cutting it to 26-8, but if nothing else it's a step in the right direction.

Wolford throws third interception, Hotshots continue to flounder

John Wolford threw yet another interception to Derron Smith. Down 20-0, trying to make a play and deep in Commanders territory, Wolford had a pass tipped that was intercepted by Smith, his second of the game. it's been a nightmarish day for Wolford, and the Hotshots simply cannot seem to find a rhythm. They're well en route to their third-straight loss, but there's time to turn it around. The Commanders capitalized off the interception with another touchdown, this one punched in by Kenneth Farrow, to take a 26-0 lead.

Commanders add to lead with 55-yard touchdown strike

Logan Woodside is here to play. Already up 6-0, the Commanders scored again on a beautiful 55-yard dime to Mekale McKay. McKay snuck out behind the coverage, and there was no way Woodside was going to miss him. The Commanders then punched in the two-point conversion to put the Commanders up 14-0.

They don't call him Big Play McKay for nothing.. Logan Woodside to Mekale McKay, 55 yards for the score! #SAvsAZ pic.twitter.com/kWC3Ybrn4p — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 11, 2019

Derron Smith puts Commanders up with pick six

Not exactly the start the Hotshots were looking for. With John Wolford rolling to the right, he tried to throw it across the field. Derron Smith flew in full speed and got an interception that he returned for six. Wolford is tied with the Apollos' Garrett Gilbert for the lead the AAF with eight touchdowns, but Wolford's four picks have been costly. This one puts the Hotshots in an early 6-0 hole. Continues an outstanding season for Smith, who's second on the team in tackles.

Younghoe Koo hits game-winner for Legends after Express INT

Younghoe Koo has been a huge part of the Legends' point production so far this season. He's 11 for 11 kicking field goals, and on Sunday he hit the game-winner with nine seconds left, giving Atlanta a 23-20 win over Memphis.

Younghoe Koo sends the @AafLegends home with a victory. pic.twitter.com/eQ0TADHsAM — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

The Express were knocking on the door of a go-ahead score of their own, but Zach Mettenberger tried to force a throw under duress. It was picked off, and that would ultimately be the difference.

It was a back-and-forth battle that saw a lot of sustained drives and some key conversions from the Legends. Ultimately, third down was the difference in the game. Aaron Murray led the Legends to their second-straight win after he came in for an injured Matt Simms last week, and he's become a strong facilitator for the Legends offense.

Mettenberger was inconsistent, but the Express showed glimpses. His interception came on a tipped pass, but it was arguably a ball that shouldn't have been thrown in the first place. It was the Express' first turnover of the game, but it couldn't have come at a worse time.

Koo has scored 33 of the Legends' 67 points this season, and this was his second-straight game-winning field goal. The Legends are hoping it becomes a trend.

Legends answer Express TD with one of their own to tie it

This game is coming down to the wire. After the Express were able to score and convert a two-point conversion, the Legends scored as well. However, they didn't convert the two-point attempt, and things are all tied up.

Tarean Folston got himself another touchdown after Zach Mettenberger scored from the half-yard line on a QB sneak.

Aaron Murray finds Tarean Folston for six and this game is TIED at 20 in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/kdMjwz0aFs — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

This is where the Mettenberger-Murray matchup will come to a head: Who will pull it out in the clutch in what's been an incredibly back-and-forth game to this point? Every punt for the rest of this game could be a death knell, and both quarterbacks have to realize as much.

Legends take lead into half with field goal

After yet another long drive, the Legends settled for a Younghoe Koo field goal in the red zone just before the half. Despite dominating this game offensively in terms of time of possession, Atlanta's up only two at the break. The Legends played a solid half of football, but penalties and a fumble have the Express very much in the mix in this one.

For the Express, getting the defense off the field has to be the priority. Memphis has done well against the run, but it's struggled on third down. Both teams have adjustments to make at halftime, as they try to rally behind their quarterbacks to build a winning streak.

Sherman Badie sets up Memphis TD with massive play

The Express are back on top, just like that. After few quick punts, Sherman Badie took a third-and-6 screen pass 56 yards down to the Legends 3-yard line. The play was a slip screen to Badie that got the Legends defense completely turned around, and Reece Horn sprung Badie with a nice open-field block.

Sherman Badie takes the HUGE gain inside the red zone for the Express. pic.twitter.com/MmHidAww3e — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

Zac Stacy immediately capitalized with another touchdown to put the Express up 12-11 after they failed to convert the two-point attempt. Stacy now has two touchdowns on the day, and he's been a strong cleanup man for the Express inside the 10.

Legends' Tarean Folston scores after 12-play drive

The Legends answered the Express touchdown with a 12-play, six-minute drive. Despite a few more penalties -- an aspect that the oft-penalized Legends are undoubtedly looking to clean up sooner than later -- Aaron Murray's unflappability in the pocket has paid dividends. The Legends bled six minutes off the clock AND scored a touchdown in the red zone.

Tarean Folston gets his own TD on the ground, and the Legends are back on top. pic.twitter.com/9SASi9Fciy — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

Key completions to Seantavius Jones and Malachi Jones extended the drive, and the Legends offensive line is a key part of this 11-6 lead.

Zac Stacy gives Express lead after Legends turnover

The Express were struggling early on, but DeMarquis Gates gave them a nudge in the right direction. Out of the wildcat formation, Atlanta's Justin Thomas botched an option play to Denard Robinson, which resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Gates for the Express.

Wildcat formation didn't appear to work out here... pic.twitter.com/f4TcG9Mygq — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

After just two plays, including a big pass from Mettenberger to Reece Horn, the Express' Zac Stacy punched it in from seven yards out to put the Express up 6-3 in the first quarter.