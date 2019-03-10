AAF Week 5 scores, highlights, updates: Express take lead on Legends in back-and-forth game
Keep coming back for the latest scores and highlights from Sunday's two AAF games
The halfway point of the AAF season is far from over. After an exciting end to Saturday's games -- San Diego and Salt Lake City scored 38 second-half points, including a walk-off field goal, in a 27-25 thriller -- Sunday has two more games on tap to keep the football going.
First up is a a battle of one-win teams between the Memphis Express and Atlanta Legends. However, both teams have made quarterback changes in the past couple of weeks and seem to be moving in the right direction, as both won for the first time last week. Will Zach Mettenberger or Aaron Murray lead their team to victory?
Then in the later game, San Antonio and Arizona, two teams who have been hard to figure out, battle for West division supremacy. CBS Sports will be here every step of the way during Sunday's action, so be sure to check back often for the latest scores, highlights and storylines.
Scores
Sunday
Memphis Express 12, Atlanta Legends 11 (Q2)
San Antonio Commanders at Arizona Hotshots -- 8 p.m. ET
Saturday
Orlando Apollos 31, Birmingham Iron 14
San Diego Fleet 27, Salt Lake City 25
Sherman Badie sets up Memphis TD with massive play
The Express are back on top, just like that. After few quick punts, Sherman Badie took a third-and-6 screen pass 56 yards down to the Legends 3-yard line. The play was a slip screen to Badie that got the Legends defense completely turned around, and Reece Horn sprung Badie with a nice open-field block.
Zac Stacy immediately capitalized with another touchdown to put the Express up 12-11 after they failed to convert the two-point attempt. Stacy now has two touchdowns on the day, and he's been a strong cleanup man for the Express inside the 10.
Legends' Tarean Folston scores after 12-play drive
The Legends answered the Express touchdown with a 12-play, six-minute drive. Despite a few more penalties -- an aspect that the oft-penalized Legends are undoubtedly looking to clean up sooner than later -- Aaron Murray's unflappability in the pocket has paid dividends. The Legends bled six minutes off the clock AND scored a touchdown in the red zone.
Key completions to Seantavius Jones and Malachi Jones extended the drive, and the Legends offensive line is a key part of this 11-6 lead.
Zac Stacy gives Express lead after Legends turnover
The Express were struggling early on, but DeMarquis Gates gave them a nudge in the right direction. Out of the wildcat formation, Atlanta's Justin Thomas botched an option play to Denard Robinson, which resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Gates for the Express.
After just two plays, including a big pass from Mettenberger to Reece Horn, the Express' Zac Stacy punched it in from seven yards out to put the Express up 6-3 in the first quarter.
