AAF Week 5 scores, updates, highlights: Iron bench Luis Perez after pick-six puts Apollos up big

We're finally here at the halfway point in the AAF season. You can go ahead and say the playoff race really starts to heat up this weekend as teams will be playing divisional opponents, and there are some key games over the next two days.

The weekend starts with a bang as Orlando and Birmingham, the two best teams in the East division (and perhaps the two best teams overall), go head-to-head on TNT (here's how to watch all four games). Then, later tonight, the Stallions and Fleet jockey for position in the West standings. Though Salt Lake City is only 1-3, every team in the West is knotted at 1-1 in the divisional race.

CBS Sports will be covering all of the latest scores, highlights and updates from Saturday's AAF games, so be sure to check back throughout the day to stay updated on the latest happenings.

Scores

Orlando Apollos 14, Birmingham Iron 0 (2Q)

Salt Lake Stallions at San Diego Fleet -- 8 p.m. ET

Check these out

Pick-six puts Apollos up big, Iron bench Luis Perez

So much for Luis Perez impressing NFL teams after a quality start. The Iron quarterback threw his third interception on the season on Saturday -- a pick-six to Apollos cornerback Keith Reaser. For the record, that's Reaser's second pick-six on the season and Orlando's third defensive touchdown. Meanwhile, Perez has yet to throw a touchdown.

The Iron benched Perez in favor of former Washington quarterback Keith Price. While there's still plenty of game left, 14-0 isn't exactly the type of deficit from which the Iron are used to clawing their way back.

Pick six! Keith Reaser takes it to the house for the @aafapollos! #ORLvsBHM pic.twitter.com/yxEQhDMeV8 — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 9, 2019

Orlando's first drive ends in a way-too-easy touchdown

The Apollos had a near-perfect start to their game against Birmingham and the "Iron Curtain" defense. Quarterback Garrett Gilbert went 5 of 6 with his only incompletion being a drop as he led the Apollos 75 yards down the field to take a 6-0 lead. Orlando coach Steve Spurrier knows how to attack defenses and the short passing game carved up Birmingham's zone with Gilbert connecting on a 21-yard touchdown. It's a long game and the Iron have the top defense in the Alliance, but that was a quick and surprising start.

Apollos safety Will Hill back from head injury

Birmingham hasn't been testing defenses vertically much this season, but the good news for Orlando for Saturday's afternoon game is that Hill is active after suffering a head injury in Week 4 against the Stallions. He had been limited during Wednesday's practice, but was back up to full participation on Thursday and Friday. Hill, along with cornerback Keith Reaser, is a key part of one of the better secondaries in the AAF and is second on the team with 16 tackles.