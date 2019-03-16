AAF Week 6 scores, highlights, updates: Reece Horn's big half has Salt Lake Stallions up at halftime
Stay up to date on all the latest stories for Week 6 in the AAF
Week 6 of the AAF season is underway and the tension is starting to become palpable as every game carries more and more weight.
First up are the Memphis Express and Salt Lake Stallions, both of whom are looking for a much-needed win (here's how to watch all four games this weekend). While both teams sit at 1-4 and at the bottom of their respective divisions, their records don't quite translate to how competitive they've been in the past several weeks. And with the playoff race starting to heat up, neither side can afford any more losses.
Following that is a perfect game for some #AAFterDark action between two of the highest-scoring offenses in the Alliance: Arizona and Orlando. The Apollos are heavy favorites at 9.5 points, but the Hotshots have the offense to make things interesting.
CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way, so be sure to check back often for the latest scores, highlights and updates from Saturday's action.
Scores
Salt Lake Stallions 22, Memphis Express 9 (4Q)
Arizona Hotshots at Orlando Apollos -- 8 p.m. ET
Express lean on WR Reece Horn, fumble to get on the board
Salt Lake City had an opportunity to put the Express away in the first half, but a pair of turnovers have given Memphis life. The Express looked like they were about to be down at least 20 points when the Stallions coughed up the ball in plus territory, which was recovered by linebacker DeMarquis Gates.
That led to a nice bounce-back scoring drive by Memphis. Quarterback Brandon Silvers has been connecting with Reece Horn often down the field. Through 30 minutes, Horn already has six catches for 99 yards and has been a legitimate vertical threat. His best catch of the day, seen below, was followed up by a Zac Stacy touchdown grab out of the backfield to make it a 19-9 game.
After a Josh Woodrum interception, Memphis was in position to score again before Silvers fumbled the ball on a very Tuck Rule-like play. Turnovers have hurt both teams, but credit the Express for battling back. A 10-point game is far more manageable given the early hole and losing Mettenberger to injury.
Stallions take early lead, Mettenberger leaves with injury
The start to Saturday's game between Salt Lake City and Memphis could not have started any better for the Stallions ... or any worse for the Express. Salt Lake's offense marched right down the field on its first possession and scored thanks to a heavy dose of possession passing from quarterback Josh Woodrum, who hit tight end Nick Truesdell for a score. The Express were playing soft zone coverage and Truesdell made a nice move to get open up the field.
Then, Memphis quarterback Zach Mettenberger got sacked on the first play from scrimmage by Karter Schult. Mettenberger landed awkwardly and appeared to be favoring his left ankle. He was forced to leave the game with Brandon Silvers coming off the bench to lead the offense.
Express' leading pass rusher out vs. Stallions
Memphis enters an important road game vs. the Stallions on Saturday without top pass rusher Corey Vereen, who was one of the top performers in Week 4 in the Express' win over San Diego. Vereen, who leads the team with four sacks, is inactive. Vereen has been battling a knee injury for a couple of weeks now and had full participation during Friday's practice. However, he wasn't healthy enough to give it a go against the Stallions.
