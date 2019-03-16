AAF Week 6 scores, highlights, updates: Zach Mettenberger leaves game with injury

Week 6 of the AAF season gets underway Saturday and the tension is starting to become palpable as every game carries more and more weight.

First up are the Memphis Express and Salt Lake Stallions, both of whom are looking for a much-needed win (here's how to watch all four games this weekend). While both teams sit at 1-4 and at the bottom of their respective divisions, their records don't quite translate to how competitive they've been in the past several weeks. And with the playoff race starting to heat up, neither side can afford any more losses.

Following that is a perfect game for some #AAFterDark action between two of the highest-scoring offenses in the Alliance: Arizona and Orlando. The Apollos are heavy favorites at 9.5 points, but the Hotshots have the offense to make things interesting.

CBS Sports will be with you every step of the way, so be sure to check back often for the latest scores, highlights and updates from Saturday's action.

Scores

Salt Lake Stallions 19, Memphis Express 0 (1Q)

Arizona Hotshots at Orlando Apollos -- 8 p.m. ET

Check these out ...

Stallions take early lead, Mettenberger leaves with injury

The start to Saturday's game between Salt Lake City and Memphis could not have started any better for the Stallions ... or any worse for the Express. Salt Lake's offense marched right down the field on its first possession and scored thanks to a heavy dose of possession passing from quarterback Josh Woodrum, who hit tight end Nick Truesdell for a score. The Express were playing soft zone coverage and Truesdell made a nice move to get open up the field.

Then, Memphis quarterback Zach Mettenberger got sacked on the first play from scrimmage by Karter Schult. Mettenberger landed awkwardly and appeared to be favoring his left ankle. He was forced to leave the game with Brandon Silvers coming off the bench to lead the offense.

Express' leading pass rusher out vs. Stallions

Memphis enters an important road game vs. the Stallions on Saturday without top pass rusher Corey Vereen, who was one of the top performers in Week 4 in the Express' win over San Diego. Vereen, who leads the team with four sacks, is inactive. Vereen has been battling a knee injury for a couple of weeks now and had full participation during Friday's practice. However, he wasn't healthy enough to give it a go against the Stallions.