AAF Week 7 scores, updates, highlights: Fleet, Hotshots fight for second place; will Johnny Manziel play for Express?

Week 7 of the AAF is here and some teams are starting to separate from the pack.

After losing a stunner last week -- their first defeat of the season -- the Orlando Apollos got back on the winning track Saturday, and they acted like a team with something to prove. Steve Spurrier's team thumped the Atlanta Legends to improve to 6-1, becoming the first team in the Alliance to clinch a playoff spot.

In Saturday's night game, the San Antonio Commanders -- playing home for the first time in four weeks -- won a thriller over the Salt Lake Stallions to improve to 5-2. The Commanders have won four in a row, and will be a game up in the West over the winner of Sunday's afternoon game between the San Diego Fleet and Arizona Hotshots.

In Sunday's night game, the Birmingham Iron need a win to stay a game behind the Apollos in the East. Will they need to beat Johnny Manziel to do it? The Memphis Express signed Johnny Football last week, but we'll have to wait to see if he sees any action.

Scores

Sunday

San Diego Fleet at Arizona Hotshots, 4 p.m.

Birmingham Iron at Memphis Express, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Orlando Apollos 36, Atlanta Legends 6

San Antonio Commanders 19, Salt Lake Stallions 15

Fleet, Hotshots battle for second place in West

Only two teams from each division make the playoffs, and with the Commanders now 5-2, that means the winner of Sunday's Fleet-Hotshots showdown will be one game back in the West, while the loser will be two back with only three regular-season games left to play.

It's a game that carries a lot of weight for both teams -- especially after the Commanders, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 30,345 on Saturday night, stayed the hottest team in the AAF with incredible plays like this one.