AAF Week 8: How to watch Sunday's game on CBS Sports Network, odds, picks, prediction, lines, live stream, watch online

The final weekend in March is upon us. April is around the corner, which means playoff time is on the horizon in the AAF. Not surprisingly, the games in Week 8 have major playoff implications.

For one, the East race can be decided, with Orlando and Birmingham taking center stage against lesser opponents. In the West, Arizona and San Antonio are jockeying for position while San Diego and Salt Lake City are simply trying to stay in the conversation. The stakes are as high as they've ever been, which should mean the best football is yet to come.

Here's how to watch all four AAF games in Week 8, from television information to storylines.

Viewing information

Atlanta Legends at Birmingham Iron

Date: Sunday, March 31 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBS Sports Network

Arizona Hotshots at San Antonio Commanders

Date: Sunday, March 31 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Atlanta at Birmingham: The Iron can't let that loss at Memphis beat them twice. This is still a good, likely playoff-bound team. A win at home against the Legends, coupled with an Orlando win on Saturday, would lock up the two East playoff spots. The Legends are pretty bad -- they're dead last in the Alliance with a -117 point differential -- and not much is going to change that eight weeks into the season. The only thing Atlanta can do now is throw a little excitement into the thing by pulling off an improbable win on the foot of Younghoe Koo going, like, 5-of-5 on field goals ... which seems very #onbrand for Atlanta.

Arizona at San Antonio: This could very well be the second of three games between these two teams, and it should be a lot of fun. The Commanders became the first AAF team to eclipse 30,000 fans at home last weekend and the Alamodome has developed a true home-field advantage unlike any other place in the Alliance. With the Commanders on a four-game winning streak and the Hotshots playing their best football of the season, this game should have a playoff feel to it in the regular season.

Picks

Atlanta at Birmingham (-6), O/U 38.5: The Iron can also secure a playoff bid while eliminating the Legends. And, obviously, Birmingham is better, especially now that quarterback Luis Perez has found his vertical passing game. The key here is whether the Iron are suffering a hangover from their blown lead against Memphis last week. If they can get past that, they shouldn't have much of a problem against statistically the worst team in the Alliance. Pick: Birmingham -6, Under 38.5

Arizona at San Antonio (-1.5), O/U 43.5: The top two teams in the West should play in a real barn burner. These are two of the three top scoring offenses in the Alliance and you're coupling that with the fast track of the Alamodome. Even though the Commanders are on a four-game winning streak, the Hotshots have found a second wind since that upset at Orlando a couple of weeks ago. Even as a slight road dog, the Hotshots might be a bit more cohesive at the moment. Pick: Arizona +1.5, Over 43.5

All lines are from the Westgate SuperBook.