AAF Week 8 Power Rankings: Big game looms between No. 2 Commanders, No. 3 Hotshots; Express rise

One thing you learn quickly about a start-up league is to avoid hyperbole. Since everything is so new, speaking in absolutes is nothing but a disservice. That being said, Week 8 of the AAF season is the most pivotal one yet by a country mile.

So much can be determined this weekend. The playoff race in the East can basically be settled ... or become suddenly fascinating. The West hosts the two most important games of the weekend: Arizona at San Antonio and San Diego at Salt Lake. The separation between the first two teams is practically nonexistent. The Commanders won a tight game over the Hotshots a few weeks ago and now Arizona can even the score on Sunday night.

Things are heating up. With the final stretch of the season on the horizon, here's how the eight AAF teams fall.

1. Orlando Apollos (6-1)

So much for the Apollos' one-game losing streak. Orlando was back to its old self as it handled Atlanta 36-6 and secured a playoff spot along the way. A win next week at Memphis or a Birmingham loss to Atlanta will give Steve Spurrier's team the top seed in the East division, meaning a home game in the playoffs. Previously: No. 1

2. San Antonio Commanders (5-2)

The 19-15 home win over the Stallions wasn't San Antonio's best game, but the defense made key plays when it needed. The interception return on Salt Lake's two-point conversion in the final minutes was literally the difference between a tie game and the victory. No matter how the Commanders won, they won, which makes four straight. Up next: a pivotal home game against Arizona. The Alamodome, which held more than 30,000 last weekend, should be rocking. Previously: No. 2

3. Arizona Hotshots (4-3)

The Hotshots slid nearly all the way down the power rankings, only to come back up. Can they keep rising? Sunday's game at San Antonio has major playoff implications. Arizona is looking to avoid being swept by the Commanders, but more importantly, a win would put this team in good position to be one of the top two in the West. The health status of star wideout Rashad Ross is important here. Previously: No. 4

4. Birmingham Iron (4-3)

That overtime loss to Memphis was a kick in the gut for the Iron, who had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter before losing 31-25. Still, Birmingham is in good shape for a playoff spot. Playing Atlanta -- at home, no less -- is usually a good remedy for whatever is ailing you. The Iron just need to avoid a hangover game. Previously: No. 3

5. San Diego Fleet (3-4)

San Diego could have used a win against Arizona to create some padding for itself in the West division standings. Still, the Fleet aren't out of it yet. Week 8 is a massive one. Arizona and San Antonio will play for the top of the division and the Fleet need to avoid a loss at Salt Lake to stay in the race. Previously: No. 5

6. Memphis Express (2-5)

Obviously, there's not much separation amongst the two-win teams at the bottom of the power rankings. However, Memphis has arguably the best overall pair of wins -- both gritty, come-from-behind efforts against San Diego and Birmingham. The playoff hopes hang by the thinnest of threads, but they hang all the same. Can quarterback Brandon Silvers come up clutch again vs. Orlando? And how will Memphis use Johnny Manziel? Previously: No. 8

7. Salt Lake Stallions (2-5)

It's probably a futile effort at this point, but I continue to bang the drum that the Stallions are better than their record. Four of their five losses have come by a combined 18 points -- about 4.5 points per game. The difference between this team being 2-5 and, say, 4-3 is marginal. The Stallions' stout defensive line still gives them a chance, but you have to win your games. Week 8's home contest vs. San Diego is desperation time. Previously: No. 6

8. Atlanta Legends (2-5)

The Legends are a whopping -117 in net points. (I wonder how many have come from turnovers.) For comparison, the next closest team is Memphis ... at -39. Yowza. Previously: No. 7