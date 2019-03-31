AAF Week 8 scores, highlights, updates: Iron defense stuffs Aaron Murray one yard short of end zone

Saturday's action in the AAF had a little bit of everything. Orlando-Memphis went down to the final minute and the Apollos needed to stave off an upset bid to get their seventh win of the year. That was followed by San Diego-Salt Lake, an ugly game that had a combined six turnovers and 11 points.

Sunday features two important games in the playoff race. The Birmingham Iron can secure the second playoff spot in the East with a win over the Atlanta Legends (here's how to watch). Meanwhile, the later game between the Arizona Hotshots and San Antonio Commanders is between the top two teams in the West jockeying for position in the playoff race.

CBS Sports will be with you all day, so be sure to check back often for the latest scores, highlights and updates from Sunday's games.

Scores

Birmingham Iron 17, Atlanta Legends 9 (4Q)

Arizona Hotshots at San Antonio Commanders -- 8 p.m. ET

Orlando Apollos 34, Memphis Express 31

Salt Lake Stallions 8, San Diego Fleet 3

Check these out

Murray goes in for Simms, Iron stuff him at goal line

Aaron Murray has relieved Matt Simms at quarterback for Atlanta in the third quarter, and it looked as though he would get them in the end zone on his first drive. However, Birmingham's defense seldom breaks near the goal line, and it stood tall again. On 4th-and-goal from the 3, Murray tried to run it in but came up a yard short.

Birmingham special teams having a day

The Iron aren't doing much on offense, but it hasn't mattered: Birmingham's special teams are on fire. After setting up the game's only TD so far with a fumble recovery in the second quarter, the Iron's DeVozea Felton returned a punt 49 yards to the Atlanta 19 in the third. The Iron settled for a 37-yard field goal from Nick Novak.

Atlanta soon answered with a field goal of its own. The Legends, as usual, are staying in the game thanks to their perfect kicker. Younghoe Koo made his third field goal of the game in the third quarter, and is now a perfect 14 of 14 this season.

Iron recover fumbled punt, Richardson punches it in

All the Birmingham Iron and Atlanta Legends could muster offensively was one field goal apiece until about eight minutes before halftime, but that's when the Iron finally broke through. It started with the Legends fumbling on a punt return -- it was their third fumble on a punt in the first half, but they recovered the other two -- after Birmingham's Ike Spearman punched it out of the arms of Dwayne Hollis, and it was returned to the Atlanta 1. That's where Trent Richardson did what Trent Richardson does, punching it in for his AAF-leading 11th touchdown.

Iron without their top player vs. Legends



Birmingham is shorthanded during today's game vs. Atlanta, but namely it will be without arguably its best player: cornerback Jamar Summers. The AAF's Defensive Player of the Year candidate suffered a knee injury in the Week 7 loss to Memphis and did not practice this week. He is on the Iron's inactives list, along with running back Brandon Ross. The Iron's pass defense suffered without Summers on the field a week ago and could be in jeopardy of giving up more big plays through the air today.