AAF Week 8 scores, highlights, updates: Johnny Manziel leaves game with head injury

Week 8 of the AAF season is underway. Considering there was a possibility the league could fold as of this week, it's a good thing that there are games being played to begin with. There's a lot on the line, too. Orlando has already secured a playoff spot, but the Apollos can grab the top seed in the East this weekend. They'll face off against Memphis, the last-place team in the East, at 2 p.m. ET.

That's followed by a pivotal game in the West between San Diego and Salt Lake, both of which are vying for a playoff spot, but will need to play their best football moving forward (with a little bit of help as well) to get there. CBS Sports will be here throughout the day covering all of the latest scores, highlights and updates from Saturday's action, so be sure to check back often.

Scores

Orlando Apollos 14, Memphis Express 9 (Halftime)

San Diego Fleet at Salt Lake Stallions -- 8 p.m. ET

Check these out ...

Orlando finally gets a touchdown

It hasn't been the cleanest half of football for Orlando, which is trying to lock down the top spot in the East for the playoffs. However, the Apollos hold on to a 14-9 lead over the Express thanks to a late D'Ernest Johnson touchdown before the half coupled with a two-point conversion.

However, Orlando will need to clean up its act in the second half if it wants to pull away. Quarterback Garrett Gilbert has thrown two bad interceptions while the defense has made some uncharacteristic mistakes. Keep in mind, too, that no double-digit favorite has covered this season and Orlando is a 10.5-point favorite over Memphis this week.

Johnny Manziel leaves game with head injury after throwing INT

Well, Manziel's time with the Express isn't exactly off to the best of starts. After playing a complementary role in last week's win over Birmingham, Manziel was primed for more playing time this week against the Apollos. However, Manziel's day was cut short after he left the game with a head injury in the first quarter. The injury happened when Manziel threw an interception at the goal line and was hurt on the tackle. After staying down on the field for a few minutes, Manziel had to be helped off by trainers and was clearly wobbly. He was helped into the locker room and he has been ruled out for the rest of the game. He finished with two completions for 13 yards.

Memphis' second-leading wideout among inactives

The Express have found a true No. 1 wideout in Reece Horn, but they'll be without their second-best target on Saturday vs. the Apollos. Pig Howard did not participate all week with a knee injury and was listed as questionable as of Friday's injury report. He is second on the team with 17 catches for 157 yards. Orlando's secondary has been one of the best in the Alliance, and although Horn is the top target, not having someone else to balance the passing attack underneath like Howard puts more pressure on him with the team's dim playoff hopes on the line.