AAF Week 8 scores, highlights, updates: Trent Richardson scores league-leading 11th TD, Iron lead

Saturday's action in the AAF had a little bit of everything. Orlando-Memphis went down to the final minute and the Apollos needed to stave off an upset bid to get their seventh win of the year. That was followed by San Diego-Salt Lake, an ugly game that had a combined six turnovers and 11 points.

Sunday features two important games in the playoff race. The Birmingham Iron can secure the second playoff spot in the East with a win over the Atlanta Legends (here's how to watch). Meanwhile, the later game between the Arizona Hotshots and San Antonio Commanders is between the top two teams in the West jockeying for position in the playoff race.

CBS Sports will be with you all day, so be sure to check back often for the latest scores, highlights and updates from Sunday's games.

Scores

Birmingham Iron 11, Atlanta Legends 3 (2Q)

Arizona Hotshots at San Antonio Commanders -- 8 p.m. ET

Orlando Apollos 34, Memphis Express 31

Salt Lake Stallions 8, San Diego Fleet 3

Check these out

Iron recover muffed punt, Richardson punches it in

All the Birmingham Iron and Atlanta Legends could muster offensively was one field goal apiece until about eight minutes before halftime, but that's when the Iron finally broke through. It started with the Legends muffing a punt -- it was their third fumble on a punt in the first half, but they recovered the other two -- after Birmingham's Ike Spearman punched it out of the arms of Dwayne Hollis, and it was returned to the Atlanta 1. That's where Trent Richardson did what Trent Richardson does, punching it in for his AAF-leading 11th touchdown and an 11-3 Iron lead.

Iron without their top player vs. Legends



Birmingham will be shorthanded during today's game vs. Atlanta, but namely it will be without arguably its best player: cornerback Jamar Summers. The AAF's Defensive Player of the Year candidate suffered a knee injury in the Week 7 loss to Memphis and did not practice this week. He is on the Iron's inactives list, along with running back Brandon Ross. The Iron's pass defense suffered without Summers on the field a week ago and could be in jeopardy of giving up more big plays through the air today.