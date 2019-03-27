AAF Week 8 Viewer's Guide: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The final weekend in March is upon us. April is around the corner, which means playoff time is on the horizon in the AAF. Not surprisingly, the games in Week 8 have major playoff implications.

For one, the East race can be decided, with Orlando and Birmingham taking center stage against lesser opponents. In the West, Arizona and San Antonio are jockeying for position while San Diego and Salt Lake City are simply trying to stay in the conversation. The stakes are as high as they've ever been, which should mean the best football is yet to come.

Here's how to watch all four AAF games in Week 8, from television information to storylines.

Viewing information

Orlando Apollos at Memphis Express

Date: Saturday, March 30 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Liberty Bowl -- Memphis, Tennessee

TV: TNT | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

San Diego Fleet at Salt Lake Stallions

Date: Saturday, March 30 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Atlanta Legends at Birmingham Iron

Date: Sunday, March 31 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBS Sports Network

Arizona Hotshots at San Antonio Commanders

Date: Sunday, March 31 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Orlando at Memphis: The Apollos became the first AAF team to clinch a playoff spot. Now the only drama left is whether they'll be the top seed in the East (hint: they will). However, it won't be until Sunday afternoon when Atlanta plays Birmingham that we'll get more clarity on the East race. In the meantime, can Memphis possibly notch another upset after coming from behind to beat the Iron in overtime last Sunday? The Express kept things close with Orlando in Week 3. Also, will Memphis give Johnny Manziel any more playing time? It's clear the fans want him, but the team just notched its most critical win on the shoulders of Brandon Silvers. Manziel will see the field, absolutely, but Silvers is the guy until he proves otherwise (or until the Express are officially eliminated from the playoffs).

San Diego at Salt Lake: This is the most critical game of the weekend not involving currently playoff-bound teams. The Fleet need to stay afloat (sorry) after losing to the Hotshots in Week 7. The Stallions are in full-on desperation mode, as a loss here could effectively eliminate them from the playoffs. As I wrote in the most recent power rankings, I'm a firm believer that Salt Lake is better than its record. Four of its five losses have come by less than a touchdown. The Stallions are certainly a better home team. This one should go down to the wire.

Atlanta at Birmingham: The Iron can't let that loss at Memphis beat them twice. This is still a good, likely playoff-bound team. A win at home against the Legends, coupled with an Orlando win on Saturday, would lock up the two East playoff spots. The Legends are pretty bad -- they're dead last in the Alliance with a -117 point differential -- and not much is going to change that eight weeks into the season. The only thing Atlanta can do now is throw a little excitement into the thing by pulling off an improbable win on the foot of Younghoe Koo going, like, 5-of-5 on field goals ... which seems very #onbrand for Atlanta.

Arizona at San Antonio: This could very well be the second of three games between these two teams, and it should be a lot of fun. The Commanders became the first AAF team to eclipse 30,000 fans at home last weekend and the Alamodome has developed a true home-field advantage unlike any other place in the Alliance. With the Commanders on a four-game winning streak and the Hotshots playing their best football of the season, this game should have a playoff feel to it in the regular season.