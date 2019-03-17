Johnny Manziel signs player agreement with Alliance of American Football

Johnny Manziel is available to join an AAF team, CBS Sports has learned. A news conference with San Antonio Commanders general manager Daryl "Moose" Johnston on Sunday afternoon will go over the signing in greater detail.

However, Manziel may not join the Commanders, who had first crack at his rights by way of the Alliance's allocation system.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that Manziel had signed a player agreement with the AAF, adding that Manziel will go through the league's waiver system since the Commanders released his college allocation rights. Manziel was a Heisman winning quarterback at Texas A&M, a school tied to the Commanders through the AAF's allocation system.

Instead, Schefter reports, Manziel will be first available to the team with lowest winning percentage.

Manziel was released by the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League earlier this month. According to a release from the CFL, Manziel "contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league." The CFL also effectively barred Manziel from joining any other team in the league.

The nature of Manziel's banishment has not yet been publicly disclosed. In a conference call with reporters two weeks ago, AAF Head of Football Bill Polian said the league's due diligence on Manziel was roughly 50 percent complete.