Memphis Express vs. Birmingham Iron odds, line: AAF picks, predictions from football insider

Head coaches with sterling defensive reputations match wits Sunday when the Memphis Express visit the Birmingham Iron in the AAF opener for both teams. It's a 4 p.m. ET kickoff from Legion Field. Hall of Fame linebacker and former 49ers head man Mike Singletary coaches the Express, while former Steelers defensive coordinator Tim Lewis guides the Iron. The AAF is dotted with familiar names trying to resurrect their NFL careers, including Express quarterback Christian Hackenburg and Iron running back Trent Richardson. Bookmakers list Birmingham as a 3.5-point home favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 51.5.

A renowned sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls.

Tierney knows the Iron will be a hard-nosed team featuring 14 players who played at Alabama or Auburn. Richardson, one of those Crimson Tide products, rushed for 17 touchdowns in his three-year NFL career and is only 28. He could very well lead the AAF in rushing.

But the biggest gem could be quarterback Luis Perez, the Division II Player of the Year in 2017. The 6-3, 220-pounder led Texas A&M-Commerce to the Division II national title as a senior, completing 71 percent of his passes for 5,001 yards and 46 touchdowns. Defensive end Devin Taylor, 29, should bring a fierce pass rush after racking up 15 sacks and forcing four fumbles with the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.

But just because the Iron are stocked with homegrown talent that played under Nick Saban and will be playing in front of their football-crazy fans doesn't mean they'll cover more than a field goal against Singletary's Express.

Memphis features two quarterbacks with impressive pedigrees. Hackenburg is a big-armed Penn State product drafted by the Jets in the second round three years ago, while backup Zach Mettenberger started 10 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2014-15. Running back Zac Stacy, 27, piled up 1,114 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in his best NFL season (2013 with Rams). Stacy retired from football in 2015 due to multiple injuries, but returned to the CFL last May. He believes he will be back in the NFL after showing out with the Express.

It likely will be tough to run on the Express given Greg Gilmore's presence up front. The 6-4, 308-pounder starred at nose tackle for LSU in 2016-17, finishing his college career with 104 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

