San Diego Fleet vs. San Antonio Commanders odds, line: AAF picks, predictions from football insider

The all-new Alliance of American Football, which features eight teams, gets underway Saturday when the San Antonio Commanders host the San Diego Fleet on CBS. The Commanders are five-point favorites for the 8 p.m. ET kickoff, while the over-under is 43.5 in the latest Commanders vs. Fleet odds. With so much uncertainty and a lack of data on either of these AAF teams, picking a side could be difficult without a little expert advice. Therefore, before you lock in any Commanders vs. Fleet picks and predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say.

A renowned sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls. He's intimately familiar with all levels of the game and knows every coach's philosophy and approach to devising game plans.

Tierney was all over the Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl, enabling him to finish the 2018 NFL season with a sparkling 63-46 record against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, with the new league set to kick off Saturday, Tierney has evaluated Commanders vs. Fleet from every possible angle and locked in his AAF picks. We can tell you he's leaning toward the over, but his much stronger play is against the spread. You can only see that pick over at SportsLine.

Tierney knows that San Diego head coach Mike Martz will employ a pass-happy offensive attack. Fleet quarterback Mike Bercovici played in a pass-first offense at Arizona State, where he finished his senior season with over 3,800 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He also recorded six rushing scores in his final season at ASU.

The Fleet also feature an explosive running back who can take over a game. Ja'Quan Gardner finished his career at Humboldt State with 5,495 rushing yards and 72 touchdowns. He averaged over 130 yards per game and more than 6 yards per rush during his four-year career.

But just because the Fleet feature a number of play-makers on the offensive side of the ball doesn't mean they'll be able to stay within the five-point AAF spread against San Antonio.

Commanders head coach Mike Riley will look to slow down San Diego's offense by feeding his running backs, which will stunt the pace of play. Former Titans running back David Cobb is expected to see the majority of the workload for the Commanders. The former 2015 fifth-round pick is a bruising back who will look to wear down San Diego's defense with each carry.

Tierney has dissected this matchup and unearthed a major x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Commanders vs. Fleet? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over Saturday, all from the incomparable expert who just racked up another big cash in the Super Bowl.