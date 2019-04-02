Steve Spurrier says AAF founders were 'not very truthful' as league suspends operations
Spurrier also thinks his Apollos should be crowned de facto champions
With news that the AAF has indefinitely suspended operations and may be on the cusp of folding, the league's future has been cast into turmoil. While that obviously is bad news for the fans of the league, it also casts a cloud of uncertainty over those participating in it.
Orlando Apollos coach Steve Spurrier, who came out of "retirement" in order to lead the team, bemoaned status of the league on Tuesday after the news broke.
"Everybody wanted to play out the season and everybody is disappointed," Spurrier said, per the Orlando Sun-Sentinel. "Everyone was led to believe that the Alliance was well-funded and we could play three years without making any money and this, that and the other. Obviously, everything that was said was not very truthful."
"When the new owner came in, we thought we had financial backing and we'd be able to at least play out the season," he added. "We never thought it would end like this."
If it is ending, it's hard to argue Spurrier's squad didn't go out on top.
"On the other side, we gotta be the champs right?" he said, per WFTV's Christian Bruey. "We're 7-1, and the next teams are 5-3."
The Apollos were runaway favorites to win the inaugural championship, as they were dominant throughout most of the year. According to Spurrier, nothing is "official," but the team has already said its goodbyes if it comes to that.
