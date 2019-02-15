Week 2 AAF schedule, odds, how to watch: Apollos vs. Commanders picks, predictions from legendary expert

Week 2 of the AAF season continues Sunday when the Orlando Apollos travel to take on the San Antonio Commanders. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and the Apollos are six-point road favorites with the total at 44.5 in the latest Apollos vs. Commanders odds. The Apollos dominated in their opener while the Commanders lost a hard-fought defensive battle against the Fleet. But before you make your Apollos vs. Commanders picks, you'll want to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's AAF predictions.

The legendary handicapper capped the NFL season in style: Over the final six weeks, he went 12-3-2 against the spread on his best bets, including going 3-0 on conference championship Sunday and nailing the easiest under ever in Super Bowl LIII. Anyone who's been following him lately is up big.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks.

For Sunday, Hammerin' Hank knows that Orlando's offense is legit and their defense was one of the most disruptive in the league in Week 1.

The Apollos put up 40 points in their opener thanks to a solid ground attack and a strong day from quarterback Garrett Gilbert. Akeem Hunt rushed for 73 yards on 10 carries and the Apollos ran for 135 yards as a team while Gilbert threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Jalin Marshall had three catches for 51 yards and a score while also throwing a touchdown pass in the win.

Then on defense, former Steelers linebacker Terence Garvin had eight tackles and two of the team's three interceptions while the defense also recorded three sacks. If the Apollos continue to dominate the turnover battle like they did in Week 1, they'll be a force and can easily cover the six-point spread on the road.

However, don't expect the Commanders to make things easy for the Apollos as they make their debut in front of the San Antonio fans.

Former Oregon State, Nebraska and San Diego Chargers coach Mike Riley's team has more offensive talent than you would imagine after scoring just six points in Week 1. The Commanders put up 364 yards of total offense and former Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. looks like he's going to have enormous play-making ability for their offense at wide receiver and in any other role they might need.

Ward was one of the three San Antonio receivers with at least 65 receiving yards in the opener along with Alonzo Moore and Mekale McKay. So if Commanders quarterback Logan Woodside can do a better job of protecting the football, this offense should put up some points.

Now, using his unmatched sources on NFL and AAF coaching staffs, Hammer has dialed in on Week 2 of the new league and released a strong ATS pick on Orlando-San Antonio. We can tell you he's leaning over, but his bigger play is on the side. He says one critical x-factor will determine the spread winner.

Who wins Apollos vs. Commanders? And what critical x-factor determines the point-spread winner? Check out the latest Week 2 AAF odds and schedule below and then visit SportsLine right now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Orlando-San Antonio pick, all from the legendary handicapper who hit 80 percent of his best bets over the NFL's final six weeks.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Salt Lake Stallions at Birmingham Iron (-7), 2 p.m. ET, TNT

Arizona Hotshots at Memphis Express (+11.5), 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Sunday, Feb. 17



Orlando Apollos at San Antonio Commanders (+6), 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Atlanta Legends at San Diego Fleet (-9.5), 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network