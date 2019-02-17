Week 2 AAF schedule, odds, how to watch: Apollos vs. Commanders picks, predictions from legendary handicapper

The Orlando Apollos will travel to take on the San Antonio Commanders in Week 2 action on Sunday in the Alliance of American Football. Both teams earned a victory last week and will look to start the season with a 2-0 record. The Apollos and Commanders will meet first in an AAF doubleheader on Sunday, with the game scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Apollos are six-point favorites with the total at 44.5 in the most recent Apollos vs. Commanders odds. Before you make any Apollos vs. Commanders picks or AAF predictions, you'll want to hear what legendary pro football handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

The legendary handicapper capped the NFL season in style: Over the final six weeks, he went 12-3-2 against the spread on his best bets, including going 3-0 on conference championship Sunday and nailing the easiest under ever in Super Bowl LIII. Anyone who's been following him lately is up big.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks.

For Sunday, Hammerin' Hank knows that Orlando's offense is legit and their defense was one of the most disruptive in the league in Week 1.

The Apollos put up 40 points in their opener thanks to a solid ground attack and a strong day from quarterback Garrett Gilbert. Akeem Hunt rushed for 73 yards on 10 carries and the Apollos ran for 135 yards as a team while Gilbert threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Jalin Marshall had three catches for 51 yards and a score while also throwing a touchdown pass in the win.

Then on defense, former Steelers linebacker Terence Garvin had eight tackles and two of the team's three interceptions while the defense also recorded three sacks. If the Apollos continue to dominate the turnover battle like they did in Week 1, they'll be a force and can easily cover the six-point spread on the road.

However, don't expect the Commanders to make things easy for the Apollos as they make their debut in front of the San Antonio fans.

Orlando looked like it had an Atlanta defense thoroughly outgunned in Week 1, but the Apollos will have a much harder time against a stout Commanders defense. San Antonio held San Diego to just 295 yards of total offense in a 15-6 victory, while forcing three turnovers in the game.

The Commanders defensive line is anchored by Damontre Moore, a former third-round pick who had had 9.5 sacks in a two-year span with the Giants and Dolphins in 2014 and 2015. Moore wreaked havoc up front in his first game in the AAF, recording 1.5 sacks. If the Apollos can't figure out how to keep Moore out of their backfield on Sunday, they could be in for a long day in San Antonio.

Now, using his unmatched sources on NFL and AAF coaching staffs, Hammer has dialed in on Week 2 of the new league and released a strong ATS pick on Orlando-San Antonio. We can tell you he's leaning over, but his bigger play is on the side. He says one critical x-factor will determine the spread winner.

Who wins Apollos vs. Commanders? And what critical x-factor determines the point-spread winner? Check out the latest Week 2 AAF odds and schedule below and then visit SportsLine right now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Orlando-San Antonio pick, all from the legendary handicapper who hit 80 percent of his best bets over the NFL's final six weeks.

Sunday, Feb. 17



Orlando Apollos at San Antonio Commanders (+6), 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Atlanta Legends at San Diego Fleet (-9.5), 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network