Week 2 AAF schedule, odds, how to watch: Legends vs. Fleet picks, predictions from legendary expert

Teams looking for their first victory collide in the Week 2 AAF finale when the San Diego Fleet host the Atlanta Legends on Sunday. It's an 8 p.m. ET kickoff from SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley. San Diego fell 15-6 at San Antonio last week, while Atlanta got humbled 40-6 at Orlando. Fleet coach Mike Martz, who won a Super Bowl as St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator, is high on his new quarterback Philip Nelson. He played one quarter last week, replacing Mike Bercovici following a brutal hit. The Legends' QB situation is more muddled. Bookmakers list San Diego as a 9.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 44 in the latest Legends vs. Fleet odds.

Hammer knows the Fleet should be potent offensively under Martz, who led the "Greatest Show on Turf" to two Super Bowls in three years. San Diego is itching for pro football after losing its Chargers to L.A., so expect a raucous atmosphere at the stadium that hosted the Chargers from 1967 through 2016.

Safety Ryan Moeller anchors an underrated defense that held San Antonio to 3.7 yards per carry. He had five tackles and an interception in his AAF debut.

But just because the Fleet are at home and playing for an offensive genius doesn't mean they'll cover a massive spread Sunday night.

Atlanta is determined to bounce back, and has the talent to do so. While it's unclear if Matt Simms or Aaron Murray will start at quarterback, whoever get the nod should get the ball out quickly to his play-makers. Wideout Justin Thomas caught all four of his targets last week, while running back Lawrence Pittman averaged an eye-popping 8.0 yards per carry.

Head coach Kevin Coyle has a strong defensive reputation, having served as Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator from 2012-15. Coyle looks forward to matching wits with Martz and trying to shut down the Fleet.

Hammer is leaning under 44, but his stronger play is on the side. He says a mismatch at one position will determine the spread winner.

