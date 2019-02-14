Week 2 AAF schedule, odds, how to watch: Stallions vs. Iron picks, predictions from legendary expert

Trent Richardson and the Birmingham Iron look for a 2-0 start when they play host to the Salt Lake Stallions on Saturday in the Alliance of American Football. It's a 2 p.m. ET kickoff from Legion Field. Richardson, the former Alabama star and No. 3 overall NFL Draft pick by the Cleveland Browns, scored two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in last week's 26-0 win over Memphis. The Stallions, led by former NFL head coach Dennis Erickson, fell 38-22 at AAF championship favorite Arizona. Sportsbooks list Birmingham as a seven-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 44.5 in the latest Stallions vs. Iron odds. Before you make any Stallions vs. Iron picks or AAF predictions, see what legendary pro football handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg picked.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer capped the NFL season in style: Over the final six weeks, he went 12-3-2 (80 percent) against the spread on his best bets, including going 3-0 on conference championship Sunday and nailing the easiest under ever in Super Bowl LIII. Anyone who has been following him lately is up big.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks.

Now, using his unmatched coaching sources, Hammer discovered one side of the Stallions-Iron spread has all the value. He's sharing his pick over at SportsLine.

Hammer knows the Iron, coached by former Steelers defensive coordinator Tim Lewis, bring a fierce defense that blanked Memphis last week, holding the Express to 202 total yards. Birmingham forced three turnovers and frustrated the Express into a 2-of-10 performance on third down.

Richardson overcame a slow start before imposing his will, while quarterback Luis Perez and Quinton Patton hooked up four times for 107 yards in the blowout. The Iron controlled the ball for nearly 35 minutes.

But just because the Iron are at home and coming off a dominant performance doesn't mean they'll cover a full touchdown against the gritty Stallions.

Salt Lake lost starting quarterback Josh Woodrum to a hamstring injury in the season opener, but backup Matt Linehan played well, completing 7 of 13 passes for 56 yards with a touchdown and interception. Linehan, the former Idaho star, is the son of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan. If Woodrum can't start, Linehan should excel after a full week of practice with the first string. He can rely on a solid backfield featuring Branden Oliver (5.0 yards per carry last week) and Joel Bouagnon.

The Stallions also feature an outstanding front four led by former New England Patriots defensive tackle Sealver Siliga and end Tenny Palepoi.

Hammer is leaning under 44.5, but his stronger play is on the side. He says one personnel group will determine the spread winner.

Who wins Stallions-Iron? And which personnel group determines the pointspread winner? Check out the Week 2 AAF schedule and odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's strong pointspread pick for Salt Lake-Birmingham, all from the legendary pro football handicapper who ended the NFL season hitting 80 percent of his best bets.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Salt Lake Stallions at Birmingham Iron (-7), 2 p.m. ET, TNT

Arizona Hotshots at Memphis Express (+11.5), 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Sunday, Feb. 17



Orlando Apollos at San Antonio Commanders (+6), 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Atlanta Legends at San Diego Fleet (-9.5), 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network