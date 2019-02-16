Week 2 AAF schedule, odds, how to watch: Stallions vs. Iron picks, top predictions from legendary expert

After his heaviest workload in more than six years, running back Trent Richardson leads the Birmingham Iron into their Week 2 clash Saturday against the visiting Salt Lake Stallions. Kickoff from Legion Field is at 2 p.m. ET. Richardson, the former No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft who's now one of the biggest names in the AAF, rushed 23 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns and added a 2-point conversion in the Iron's 26-0 stomping of Memphis. It was the most carries for Richardson since he rushed 29 times for 85 yards and a touchdown for the Colts in a 20-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in November 2012. Bookmakers list Birmingham as a 7-point favorite, with the over-under for total points sitting at 44.5 in the latest Stallions vs. Iron odds. Before you make any Stallions vs. Iron picks or AAF predictions, see what legendary pro football handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg picked.

Goldberg knows Richardson, 28, is determined to make an NFL comeback and reports only being "a little sore" after his big Week 1 workload. He'll continue to be the focal point for Birmingham, whose fans have revered Richardson since his University of Alabama glory days.

In addition to a punishing ground game and lock-down defense, the Iron feature AAF special teams player of the week Nick Novak. The former Arizona Cardinals kicker booted four field goals in the blowout of Memphis, converting from 29, 28, 47 and 33 yards.

But just because the Iron are at home and coming off a dominant performance doesn't mean they'll cover a full touchdown against the gritty Stallions.

Salt Lake lost starting quarterback Josh Woodrum to a hamstring injury in the season opener, but backup Matt Linehan played well, completing 7 of 13 passes for 56 yards with a touchdown and interception. Linehan, the former Idaho star, is the son of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan. If Woodrum can't start, Linehan should excel after a full week of practice with the first string. He can rely on a solid backfield featuring Branden Oliver (5.0 yards per carry last week) and Joel Bouagnon.

The Stallions also feature an outstanding front four led by former New England Patriots defensive tackle Sealver Siliga and end Tenny Palepoi.

Hammer is leaning under 44.5, but his stronger play is on the side. He says one personnel group will determine the spread winner.

Who wins Stallions-Iron? And which personnel group determines the pointspread winner?

Saturday, Feb. 16

Salt Lake Stallions at Birmingham Iron (-7), 2 p.m. ET, TNT

Arizona Hotshots at Memphis Express (+11.5), 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Sunday, Feb. 17



Orlando Apollos at San Antonio Commanders (+6), 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Atlanta Legends at San Diego Fleet (-9.5), 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network