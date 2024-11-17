Best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Jaguars vs. Lions revealed

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Two teams heading in completely opposite directions meet on the gridiron on Sunday afternoon as the red-hot Detroit Lions welcome the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars with a spread that has ballooned up to two touchdowns.

The Lions (8-1) used a 19-0 second half to defeat the Houston Texans for their seventh straight victory. Detroit has established itself as the clear favorites to win the NFC (+185, BetMGM) behind a star-studded offense.

The Jaguars (2-8) meanwhile will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence for their second-straight game. Mac Jones will start under center as Jacksonville enters 13.5-point underdogs with a total of 47.

Here is a breakdown of the best anytime touchdown prop bets available in this game. Each pick will subsequently grow in odds and become more of a longshot as a byproduct. As always, odds are subject to change, so be sure to line shop at all sportsbooks before placing wagers.

Let’s take a look at anytime touchdown picks for Jaguars vs. Lions in Week 11.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (+105, FanDuel)

The high-powered Lions offense cannot be stopped and Amon-Ra St. Brown has really solidified himself as one of the best receivers in football. He is not only seventh in the Offensive Player of the Year race (+3500, Caesars) but has scored a touchdown in seven straight games.

While one could speculate regression is coming for St. Brown, it is naive to do so. Few defenses have been able to slow this Detroit offense that has generated nonstop red zone opportunities. The Lions are inside the top five in red zone success, with 64% of its possessions ending in six points.

St. Brown is fifth among all wide receivers in red zone targets (12) and is actually first inside the 10-yard line (8). Goff loves to spread the football around and the Lions run game is elite, but there’s a clear go-to option as they near the red zone: St. Brown.

Tack on the Jaguars’ dead-last ranking in DVOA against the pass and Sunday is a perfect opportunity for St. Brown to continue his touchdown streak. His versatility of being able to line up on the outside or in the slot (53.6% of snaps) will be a huge issue for this Jacksonville defense.

Jameson Williams (+220, BetMGM)

It may come as a surprise, but the Jaguars rush defense is actually above-average (12th in rush DVOA). But as touched on earlier, the pass defense is its Achilles’ heel.

Not only is Jacksonville 32nd in DVOA against the pass, but this defense is 30th against the deep ball. This presents a nightmare matchup against a Lions offense that is not only humming, but ranks among the NFL’s best in every offensive category.

Detroit is 4th in total offensive DVOA and the No. 1 rushing team, and the odds reflect that. Both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are well into minus money. But the deep ball issues and ability to run also opens the play-action and deep shots. Enter Jameson Williams, who is the better value play at this price at BetMGM.

Williams was cruising before his midseason suspension. He scored in three of the Lions’ first five games of the season and hauled in a 35+ yard catch in all but one. Williams returned last Sunday night and caught three passes for 53 yards. While he didn’t find the end zone, the third-year pro slid right back into his starting role.

The Jaguars defense has too many issues to count, and the Lions should be able to move the ball with ease in this matchup. Even with a double-digit spread, don’t expect this team to slow down. Dan Campbell is a man on a mission and has quickly become the favorite to win Coach of the Year (+450, bet365).

A bounce back game is in store for Goff, who threw five interceptions last week, and his receiving room around him should find success as a byproduct. Sam LaPorta’s injury should also position players like St. Brown and Williams for a larger target share down the stretch as well.

Trust the Lions offense here and Goff to find his receivers aplenty against this lowly Jaguars defense.

Brenton Strange (+1100, FanDuel)

This is not for the faint of heart. The Jaguars offense has really struggled and it shouldn’t get any better with Jones under center. However, based on snap count and usage alone, this number is a bit too high for Strange.

Take a look at the tight end usage from Jacksonville last week. Rarely was there 11-man personnel, rather the Jaguars stuck to two tight end sets. Strange’s snap count sat at 17% in Week 9 — that number more than doubled last week (41%) with Lawrence sidelined.

Strange also finished second on the team in receptions (2) in a game where the Vikings defense dominated. Jacksonville only ran 40 total plays on offense.

While season-long numbers are slightly skewed because Strange was TE1 while Evan Engram dealt with injury, the fact remains that Strange has solidified himself as a reliable receiving option. He leads the Jags TEs in both red zone targets (4) and touchdowns (2) this season.

How many touchdowns will the Jaguars score? They could very well be shut out. But Strange should see close to 40% of the snaps once again this week and will be involved in most, if not all, red zone packages. At +1100 at FanDuel, he’s worth a flier.