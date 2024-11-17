Find out who has the best chance to score an anytime TD on Sunday night, and where you can bet

At 4-6, the Cincinnati Bengals have little margin for error. A missed two-point conversion late in regulation at Baltimore was the difference in their 35-34 loss to the Ravens on November 7. Even in defeat, the Bengals’ best players showed up. Ja’Marr Chase went for an astounding 264 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns while Joe Burrow finished with 428 yards passing and 4 TDs without an interception. Cincinnati is +130 on DraftKings to make the postseason and +5000 to come back and win the AFC North.

As they look to improve their playoff chances, the Bengals face another challenge on the road. The Los Angeles Chargers are on a three-game win streak having allowed a league-low 13.1 points per game for the year. The defense accrued seven sacks and limited the Tennessee Titans to 157 passing yards in a 27-17 victory that improved L.A.’s record to 6-3. Jim Harbaugh’s first year with the Chargers has been a success, but Sunday marks the beginning of a four-game stretch which also includes the Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, and Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers are -470 on FanDuel Sportsbook to get a playoff berth and +2200 to take the AFC West.

On Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, the Chargers are a slight home favorite at 1.5 points at FanDuel and -124 on the money line while the over/under is set at 47.5 total points. Below is a look at some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this matchup between Cincinnati and Los Angeles. These are some of the top betting odds from across the industry. These numbers are always subject to change, so it’s worth double-checking at the best online sportsbooks before placing any wagers.

Ja’Marr Chase (+110, FanDuel)

It’s almost a given that the Bengals star wide out is a top choice for an anytime touchdown. That’s especially the case when he’s given slightly better than even odds. Caesars has his number at -130, while DraftKings and bet365 are at -105.

Chase was unstoppable against the Baltimore secondary in Week 10. His first TD went for 67 yards, the next for 70, and the last was a leaping grab that came in the final minute of the fourth quarter behind two defenders. The Chargers present a little more resistance but Chase has proven over the years that it’s hard for any defense to keep him in check.

Chase has scored in six of his past eight games. With Tee Higgins healthy and back in the Cincinnati lineup, it’s another receiver the Chargers will need to focus on. That could be more to Chase’s benefit.

Gus Edwards (+260, BetMGM)

The Chargers are getting stronger in the backfield on Sunday thanks to Edwards’ return from a four-game absence. He played only 15 snaps against Tennessee, but was efficient in running for 55 yards on 10 carries. His number of attempts was just five fewer than No. 1 running back J.K. Dobbins.

With an additional week to get re-acclimated, Edwards goes up against a Cincinnati defense that has allowed nearly 100 points over the last three games and 13 rushing scores for the season.

The Chargers have five rushing touchdowns in the red zone since Week 7, which is tied for the sixth-most in NFL. Meanwhile, in that same span, the Bengals have given up six rushing touchdowns inside the 20, which is second-most in the league.

Over his five games this season, Edwards has received nine red zone attempts for a team that runs on nearly 53 percent of its plays in that part of the field. Even if that’s a lower rate than Dobbins, the odds for Edwards present a greater value than Dobbins at minus odds on the major sportsbooks.

Tee Higgins (+160, DraftKings)

Taking into account the weakest aspect of Chargers defense, the uncertainty within the secondary, coupled with Burrow’s ability to distribute throws to his receivers gives reason to believe Higgins’ will be welcomed back appropriately.

He hasn’t been on the field since Oct. 20, when he made four catches for 82 yards and scored once. In five games played before a quad injury temporarily sidelined him, Higgins was targeted in the red zone six times.

Just as the focus on him should benefit Chase, the additional responsibility on the Bengals’ No. 1 target should leave the Bengals’ No. 2 option with plenty of opportunities.

This is more about the type of offense just as it is about Higgins himself. Burrow and Cincinnati have put the ball in the air 30 or more times in each of the previous three games and the All-Pro signal caller has compiled more than 900 yards over that period.

Will Dissly (+450, FanDuel)

The disparity among the NFL sportsbooks is pretty large concerning Dissly’s anytime TD prop. FanDuel’s number is currently at +450, while DraftKings and Caesars have it as low as +310.

Hayden Hurst’s injury in Week 6 resulted in an increased role. The L.A. tight end played on 69% of the snaps and drew 23.5% of the targets from Justin Herbert over a three-game stretch.

A return to the lineup for Hurst two weeks ago didn’t change much around Dissly’s production. He’s still seen 61.2% of snaps and a 20.5% target share. Last Sunday, he made five catches for 30 yards and has made at least four receptions in five of the last six games.

Dissly gets a favorable matchup against a team that is allowing the second-most touchdowns to tight ends this season. In fact, opposing tight ends the Bengals have faced went over their reception prop total in eight straight games.

Cincinnati yields 220.2 passing yards per game, the NFL’s 23rd-ranked pass defense and have allowed its opponents to tally 17 passing touchdowns. That 1.7 per game average is also among the 10 worst in the league.