Best anytime touchdown bets for Seahawks vs. 49ers in Week 11 revealed

The NFC West race remains wide open in 2024, with all four teams separated by only 1.5 games in the standings. Two long-time rivals meet in Week 11 when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams should enter the clash with urgency, as the 49ers are only 5-4 despite lofty preseason expectations and the Seahawks have lost two straight games to fall to 4-6 overall.

The division foes meet twice annually, with the 49ers winning the first matchup by a 36-24 margin in Seattle in Week 6. The Seahawks will aim to return the favor in the rematch, with Seattle coming off a bye week. The Seahawks are also looking to stop a skid of five losses in the last six games.

San Francisco enters Week 11 with +1100 odds to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook, while Seattle is listed at +20000 in the Super Bowl futures market. For this Week 11 tilt, the 49ers are listed as 6.5-point favorites at home, with the over/under set at 48 points.

This space will highlight some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets available for this game. As a gentle reminder, these odds and figures are always subject to change, and it is recommended that readers take stock of the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing wagers.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (-220, FanDuel)

The price on McCaffrey will certainly scare off some observers, as he is one of only a small handful of players who would ever be as likely (or more) to score a touchdown than this number implies. With that said, it is still a favorable price on McCaffrey. In 2023, he scored a touchdown in 16 of 19 games, including playoffs, and McCaffrey finished the campaign with a whopping 26 touchdowns in that large sample.

This season, McCaffrey has played in only one game, and he did not find the end zone in his Week 10 debut. Even as the 49ers were clearly trying to ease him back into the game plan, he generated 19 touches, and that projects to only rise in the follow-up against Seattle. In addition, the Seahawks have allowed more than 150 total yards per game to opposing running backs this season, and those backs are also averaging 0.9 touchdowns per game. None of them have the skill set of McCaffrey, and it is also possible that the 49ers will specifically dial things up to get McCaffrey over the goal line for the first time in 2024.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker (+100, FanDuel)

Seattle’s offensive attack has been heavily predicated on the passing game this season. Entering Week 11, the Seahawks lead the NFL in passing yards with the No. 2 mark in passing attempts, leaning on Geno Smith’s right arm to a staggering degree. However, the Seahawks are coming off a bye week with fresh legs for the team’s No. 1 running back in Kenneth Walker, and this is a good spot for him to find the end zone.

San Francisco is allowing more than a touchdown per game to opposing running backs this season, and Walker is a threat to score from long distance or in goal-to-go situations. He has seven touchdowns in seven games in 2024 and, though Walker has not scored in the last two games, he garnered 28 touches in Seattle’s Week 9 game. The former Michigan State standout is the player priced as the most likely to score for the Seahawks, but he is still a potential value at even money at FanDuel.

49ers WR Jauan Jennings (+220, BetMGM)

With Brandon Aiyuk out for the season, Jennings is in a much more prominent role than many understand. He garnered a whopping 11 targets in Week 10 against Tampa Bay, and Jennings had a 12-target, three-touchdown explosion earlier this season against the Los Angeles Rams. His price is discounted given the volume of elite options for the 49ers, ranging from McCaffrey to Deebo Samuel and (when healthy) George Kittle. Still, Jennings is the best value on the board among San Francisco’s non-McCaffrey pass-catching options, especially with Kittle expected to be inactive.

The Seahawks are giving up 1.1 touchdowns per game to opposing wide receivers this season. Jennings is the most traditional of San Francisco’s receiving options, and he projects for real volume in short-area situations. Jennings has nine red zone targets in only seven 2024 contests, and Seattle’s last outing netted two touchdown receptions for a supporting receiver in Demarcus Robinson. Ricky Pearsall (+250, BetMGM) is also worth a look, but Jennings has the better value in the current market.