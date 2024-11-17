Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for NFL Week 11

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season began with a high-profile matchup between NFC East rivals on Thursday evening. The Philadelphia Eagles used a 20-point fourth quarter to prevail over the Washington Commanders by a 26-18 margin at Lincoln Financial Field.

Not only was that game more than enough to whet the appetite of NFL bettors for the full slate on Sunday, but it pushed the Eagles to 8-2 on the season and gave them a bit of control of the division race as the Commanders fell to 7-4. In addition, four different players found the end zone with the football in their hands, headlined by a pair of touchdowns from Saquon Barkley, and those who invested in those players in the anytime touchdown scorer prop market were rewarded.

This article puts the spotlight on five NFL players who have the ability to score touchdowns during Week 11. There are additional markets available on first touchdown, last touchdown and multiple touchdown scorers, but this piece focuses on the available anytime touchdown market. Here are five valuable bets at their current market price across the industry’s best sportsbooks.

Browns RB Nick Chubb (+100, DraftKings)

From 2018 through 2022, Nick Chubb was one of the best running backs in the NFL and arguably the best pure rusher of the bunch. He averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry with at least eight rushing touchdowns in five straight seasons, and Chubb punished defenses with regularity. Since then, injuries have plagued Chubb, as he missed all but two games last season and the first six games of 2024. Upon return, Chubb has eased into the action with only one touchdown and modest efficiency, but the trends are in his favor in Week 11.

For one thing, Chubb projects to be the primary ball-carrier for Cleveland and, as he gets healthier and stronger, production should follow. From a matchup perspective, this is also juicy for Chubb against the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans is yielding a league-worst 5.2 yards per carry to opposing running backs in 2024, and the Saints are yielding 113.3 rushing yards to running backs as well. New Orleans also gives up 1.2 rushing touchdowns per game to running backs. It is easy to like Chubb at the price available right now at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets WR Davante Adams (+165, FanDuel)

The Jets have violently underachieved in comparison to preseason expectations, and New York cratered in a 31-6 loss to Arizona a week ago. That result was ugly, but it could help to open the door for an advantageous price on Davante Adams. Since arriving in New York via a midseason trade, Adams has a whopping 39 targets in only four games, including 24 targets in the last two weeks.

Adams was not efficient a week ago, catching only six of 13 targets, but he has long been a favorite of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers dating back to Green Bay. This is also a favorable matchup against a Colts defense that is not dominant. Indianapolis is below-average in containing opposing wide receivers in 2024, and with Adams now expected to play despite illness and wrist concerns, it stands to reason that Rodgers will be looking his way on Sunday.

Bills TE Dawson Knox (+300 FanDuel)

Dawson Knox was a screaming value earlier in the week before fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid was ruled out with injury, but the best price available is still advantageous. Knox is the clear No. 1 tight end for Buffalo with Kincaid on the shelf, and he was a multi-year starter at the position for Buffalo. While he is not terribly dynamic after the catch, Knox does have 23 career touchdowns and more than 2,000 NFL receiving yards.

Buffalo also has uncertainty with health at wide receiver, potentially funneling targets toward Knox. From there, the Chiefs have struggled mightily against opposing tight ends in 2024. Kansas City’s overall defensive production is tremendous, but the Chiefs have given up a league-worst 77.6 yards per game to tight ends. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently offering by far the best price at +300 odds.

Steelers WR George Pickens (+140, FanDuel)

Matchups between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers are remembered for top-flight defense. Both teams still have high-pedigree defenses in 2024 but, while Pittsburgh is largely winning on the back of its stop unit, Baltimore has been one-dimensional on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, no team in the NFL has yielded more passing yards (294.9 per game) or passing touchdowns (22) than Baltimore this season, even as the Ravens have been dominant against the run.

Enter George Pickens, who is far and away the lead pass-catching target for Pittsburgh. He has 74 receiving yards or more in three straight games, scoring two touchdowns over that span. He is also a considerable big-play threat and, since Pittsburgh turned over the reins to Russell Wilson, the Steelers have been taking plenty of deep shots. Wilson is averaging 8.7 yards per attempt in three starts, averaging two passing touchdowns per game in the process. Pickens should garner a high target share and, if he and Wilson can connect, fireworks could ensue.

Chargers TE Will Dissly (+440, FanDuel)

The Chargers are excelling largely on the strength of ball control and defense this season, but Will Dissly has been a bigger part of the offense in recent weeks. Dissly had eight catches and 11 targets in a narrow loss to Arizona in mid-October and, over the last four games, he has 27 targets for Los Angeles.