A full slate of Sunday games awaits, and here are the top new-user promos available at a variety of top sportsbooks

No, it’s not the turning of the seasons from summer to fall. It’s happy New York Jets fans, something that has been a rare sight over the course of the team’s 13-year playoff drought (the longest in the four major U.S. pro sports). Aaron Rodgers and the Jets rolled to a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots on Thursday night football.

For Week 3 of the NFL season, several major U.S. sportsbooks are offering new-user promos for those wishing to bet on these pro football games.

As for Sunday, here are some of the key matchups for Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.

Houston Texans (2-0) vs. Minnesota Vikings (2-0): Houston enters as a narrow favorite (-1.5, FanDuel) against a Minnesota team that has probably been the biggest pleasant surprise so far with Sam Darnold coming off a home win against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. C.J. Stroud and the Texans will provide a strong challenge, but Houston will be without running back Joe Mixon, who is nursing an ankle injury.

Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (2-0): The Saints are giving Minnesota a run for their money as biggest surprise of this young NFL season. Meanwhile, the Eagles gave a game up to Atlanta on Monday night and could potentially be staring 1-3 in the face with road matchups at the Saints and Tampa Bay coming up.

Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0): Both teams are winning with defense, but you’d have to expect that Justin Herbert will light up the scoreboard eventually. It may not come this week, however, as the over-under total is quite low (35, BetMGM).

Baltimore Ravens (0-2) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1): The Ravens haven’t played as poorly as their record indicates. Dallas, meanwhile, had one tremendous game and one stinker. There’s a sense of urgency here as both teams need a win to get back on track.

FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 3

BetMGM promo code for NFL Week 3

Caesars promo code for NFL Week 3

Fanatics promo code for NFL Week 3

