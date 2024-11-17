Best sportsbook promotions and bonuses for NFL Week 11

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The slate of NFL games in Week 11 is jam-packed with highly intriguing matchups. In the early window on Sunday, the Ravens visit the Steelers with first place in the AFC North on the line. The late window features arguably the best matchup so far this season and one that has been one of the best games of the season each of the last four years: Chiefs vs. Bills.

Those two highlight matchups are just the tip of the iceberg on the Week 11 schedule. This article breaks down some of the most compelling matchups in Week 11 that offer plenty of options for online sports betting. It follows with a summary of the best sportsbook promos available right now, in case any bettors are looking to create a new account before betting on the Week 11 action.

Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2), 1 p.m. ET:

It seems like every year, the two games between the Ravens and Steelers are some of the most captivating, hard-fought games of the NFL season. Each of the last eight games these teams have played have been decided by seven points or fewer, and four of them were decided by three points or fewer. They also tend to be physical, defensive battles. The last seven games have all seen fewer than 40 total points scored, and the last five have seen 30 points or fewer.

That might not be the case this time around, as the Ravens defense is not nearly as dominant as it has been in recent seasons; it is the worst defense in the league against the pass, allowing more than 30 more yards per game than any other team. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are powering the best offense in the league. They are No. 1 in points per game, yards per game, and DVOA. That creates an intriguing matchup against a Steelers team with a strong defense and an improving offense led by Russell Wilson. The over/under in this game is on the high end at 48.5 total points at sportsbooks such as FanDuel, while the Ravens are -3 favorites on the road despite trailing Pittsburgh by a half-game in the AFC North.

Green Bay Packers (6-3) at Chicago Bears (4-5), 1 p.m. ET:

The Packers and Bears meet at Soldier Field in another divisional showdown this week. This will be the Bears’ first game since firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and promoting passing game coordinator Thomas Brown to fill his position. The Bears have imploded since losing to the Commanders on a Hail Mary back in Week 8. They have lost to the Cardinals and Patriots by a combined score of 48-12, and they have not scored an offensive touchdown in 23 consecutive possessions over their last three games combined.

The Packers are coming off their bye week after losing to the Lions in Week 9 and currently sit in third place in the NFC North and seventh in the NFC, clinging to the final wild card spot. Green Bay has dominated Chicago for many years. They have swept the season series five years in a row and have won 27 of the last 31 games (including playoffs) going way back to 2009. The Packers are -5.5 favorites against the spread while the over/under is set at 40.5 total points at BetMGM.

Kansas City Chiefs (9-0) at Buffalo Bills (8-2), 4:25 p.m. ET:

In a week filled with compelling games, Chiefs at Bills is the biggest spotlight matchup. At 9-0, the Chiefs have matched their franchise record for the most wins to start a season, which they last did in coach Andy Reid’s first season in 2013. But they have been far from perfect, despite the perfect record. They have needed several miraculous endings to remain undefeated, including a blocked field goal as time expired last week against Denver. Kansas City is 4-4-1 ATS this season, failing to cover the spread in each of their past three games.

Buffalo has already virtually locked up the AFC East, but is chasing the Chiefs for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Bills have beaten the Chiefs in the regular season three years in a row, and all three games were in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs have eliminated the Bills from the playoffs in three of the last four seasons. Winning this game would give the Bills the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed and improve their chances of making the Chiefs come back to Buffalo for a potential playoff rematch. The stakes could not be much higher for a regular season game. The Bills are small favorites at -2.5 against the spread and the over/under is set at 46.0 points.

Atlanta Falcons (6-4) at Denver Broncos (5-5), 4:05 p.m. ET:

The Broncos are looking to bounce back from that devastating last-second loss to the Chiefs when they host the Falcons this week. This is the third difficult matchup in a row for the Broncos, who also lost to the powerhouse Ravens two weeks ago. Their two-game losing streak dropped them to a .500 record, and they are now clinging to the final wild card spot in the AFC. Rookie QB Bo Nix has had an up-and-down season, but he played well against an excellent Chiefs defense last week, completing 73.3% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns with no interceptions.

The Falcons are also looking to bounce back from a difficult loss last week against the Saints. Losing to a team that had lost its previous seven games and just fired its head coach was not a good look for the Falcons, even if it was a division game on the road. The good news is that star running back Bijan Robinson continues to shine. He has five straight games with more than 100 yards from scrimmage and has scored six touchdowns over that span.

The Broncos are -2.5 favorites in this game and the over/under is 44.0.

Cincinnati Bengals (4-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (6-3), 8:20 p.m. ET:

The Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 11 features two teams competing for a wild card spot in the AFC. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has made an immediate impact in his first season in Los Angeles. He has the Chargers playing lights out defense, while the offense has come along in recent weeks. The Chargers are currently sixth in the AFC, while the Bengals are one game behind the Broncos for the final wild card spot.

Cincinnati has battled back from an 0-3 start to get back into playoff contention. The Bengals could be playing with a chip on their shoulder this week after a brutal one-point loss to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football last week. That game ended with two controversial missed penalties on what could have been a game-winning two-point conversion. The Bengals now have little room for error the rest of the season if they want to make the playoffs. Beating another playoff contender on the road as 1.5-point underdogs would go a long way towards improving their postseason chances.

