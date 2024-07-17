bet365 Sportsbook is officially live in the state of Pennsylvania

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

It’s official: bet365 is live in Pennsylvania, and the online sportsbook is expected to be a big player in the state.

bet365 gained access to the Pennsylvania sports betting market through a partnership with Presque Isle Downs & Casino, allowing both the brand’s online sportsbook and online casino to launch.

Now, anyone who is physically located in the state of Pennsylvania and is over the age of 21 can make an account at bet365 and enjoy the product.

What does bet365 offer to the Pennsylvania sports betting market?

bet365 Sportsbook has been a powerhouse in the international sports betting market for over two decades. The brand was first introduced to the United States back in 2018, launching in New Jersey via a partnership with Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

Pennsylvania is now the 11th state with bet365 Sportsbook as the brand continues to plant its roots across the United States.

What Pennsylvania bettors should expect with bet365 is a top-tier overall experience. The sports betting site possesses all of the standout features that local bettors have gotten accustomed to when wagering with sportsbooks like FanDuel, DraftKings, etc.

As a user of bet365, you will be able to stream events live, place in-game wagers, cash your bets out early and take advantage of an array of promotions.

Promotions are abundant at bet365, which offers one of the most extensive promo selections in the business. Pennsylvania bettors will find all sorts of different promos to take advantage of daily, including profit boosts, odds boosts, early payout offers, parlay boosts and more.

bet365 supplies a premier overall user experience, with a well-designed interface that is effective for new and returning users. Bettors in Pennsylvania will be able to place wagers on every major sport, along with numerous niche markets like darts, snooker and volleyball, among others.

For an even better all-around betting experience, you can download the bet365 Sportsbook app on both iOS and Android devices.

bet365 promo for new Pennsylvania bettors

Like most sportsbooks, bet365 offers a welcome bonus to new PA users upon joining, as a boost to get them started.

The main part of the bet365 welcome bonus is a “bet and get.” When you make a bet of $5, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.

The current PA sports betting landscape

Online sports betting first went live in Pennsylvania in November 2018, and now with the launch of bet365, all of the industry’s biggest operators are available in the state.

Pennsylvania is perennially in the top 10 states in sports betting handle and revenue. This is partially due to the state having the fifth most professional sports teams in the country, behind only California, Florida, New York and Texas. Pennsylvania also has a vibrant college sports scene.

Take a look at how much handle and revenue the PA sports betting industry has generated over the years below:

Year Handle Revenue 2023 $7,683,099,581 $686,944,388 2022 $7,251,428,759 $597,364,960 2021 $6,552,109,118 $505,523,748 2020 $3,580,864,477 $269,902,733 2019 $1,490,167,111 $11,731,913

Pennsylvania has made more in both handle and revenue each year since legalizing online sports betting, and the inclusion of bet365 should only add to the state’s prowess within the industry.

PA sportsbook choices will ultimately remain at 11 brands