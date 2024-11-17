New customers at Fanatics can earn up to $1,000 in no sweat bets over 10 days

It’s time for NFL Week 11. There are a dozen games on tap for a busy Sunday of action. The top highlight for the afternoon slate is a meeting of AFC powers as the undefeated Chiefs visit the Bills. The nightcap will have the Bengals at the Chargers for a battle of playoff hopefuls.

Ahead of kickoff, Fanatics Sportsbook has a welcome offer for new users. Customers can earn up to $1,000 in no sweat bets over 10 days after registering for a new account. Below are complete details about this unique Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer for new customers.

Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer explained

The Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer is available for all new customers. To claim it, click the “Claim Bonus” button on this page, complete registration and deposit $10 or more. New users who follow those steps will have access to the welcome offer of up to $1,000 in no sweat bets.

Once registration is complete and the account is funded, unlock the offer by placing a $5 wager at odds of -200 or longer. If the bet is a loser, users receive their stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $100.

Customers can continue with the promo offer for the next nine days, with the opportunity to receive back up to $100 in no sweat bets for each day over that timeframe. Bonus bets can be used to place wagers, but carry no cash value.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

The below instructions explain how to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

There’s no promo code needed. Click the “Claim Bonus” button to get started.

Follow the on-screen instructions and provide the requested information.

Complete the sign-up process and accept the terms and conditions.

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

Opt-in to claim the offer and place a qualifying wager.

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in all states where it operates, except for New York. The offer for new users in that state is to place a qualifying wager of $5 to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose.

What can be bet on at Fanatics Sportsbook?

Fanatics has a full menu of sports available for wagering, including NFL Week 11 games.

Time, Watch Matchup Spread Money Line Total 1 p.m. ET Green Bay Packers -5.5 (-110) -250 Over 40.5 (-110) FOX Chicago Bears +5.5 (-110) +200 Under 40.5 (-110) 1 p.m. ET Jacksonville Jaguars +13.5 (-105) +600 Over 47 (-110) CBS Detroit Lions -13.5 (-115) -900 Under 47 (-110) 1 p.m. ET Las Vegas Raiders +7 (-105) +280 Over 43.5 (-110) CBS Miami Dolphins -7 (-115) -350 Under 43.5 (-110) 1 p.m. ET Los Angeles Rams -4.5 (-110) -225 Over 43 (-110) FOX New England Patriots +4.5 (-110) +185 Under 43 (-110) 1 p.m. ET Cleveland Browns -1.5 (-110) -120 Over 44 (-110) FOX New Orleans Saints +1.5 (-110) +100 Under 44 (-110) 1 p.m. ET Baltimore Ravens -3 (-115) -170 Over 48.5 (-110) CBS Pittsburgh Steelers +3 (-105) +140 Under 48.5 (-110) 1 p.m. ET Minnesota Vikings -6 (-110) -250 Over 39.5 (-110) CBS Tennessee Titans +6 (-110) +200 Under 39.5 (-110) 1 p.m. ET Indianapolis Colts +4 (-110) +165 Over 43 (-110) CBS New York Jets -4 (-110) -200 Under 43 (-110) 4:05 p.m. ET Atlanta Falcons +2.5 (-110) +110 Over 44.5 (-110) FOX Denver Broncos -2.5 (-110) -130 Under 44.5 (-110) 4:05 p.m. ET Seattle Seahawks +6.5 (-110) +230 Over 48 (-110) FOX San Francisco 49ers -6.5 (-110) -285 Under 48 (-110) 4:25 p.m. ET Kansas City Chiefs +2 (-110) +110 Over 46 (-110) CBS Buffalo Bills -2 (-110) -130 Under 46 (-110) 8:20 p.m. ET Cincinnati Bengals +1 (-110) +100 Over 48 (-110) NBC Los Angeles Chargers -1 (-110) -120 Under 48 (-110)

There are eight games in the early afternoon window, highlighted by the Ravens vs. Steelers. Baltimore (7-3) has won two in a row, while Pittsburgh (7-2) is riding a four-game winning streak. The victor takes control of the AFC North race.

The featured matchup of the late afternoon slate is the Chiefs vs. Bills. Kansas City (9-0) remains the favorite in Super Bowl odds as the franchise seeks its third straight title. Buffalo (8-2) has been knocked out of the postseason by the Chiefs in three of the last four seasons.

In primetime, it’s the Bengals vs. Chargers in a battle of AFC playoff contenders. Cincinnati (4-6) is looking to rebound from a 35-34 loss to the Ravens. Los Angeles (6-3) has won three straight, handling the Titans last week 27-17.

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics Sportsbook is available exclusively via mobile betting app. Since bursting on the scene in 2023, Fanatics has grown to be regarded as one of the top sports betting sites. The platform is quick, intuitive and easy to use while featuring all top sports and bet types. Fanatics also has a loyalty program. Users can earn FanCash, which can be redeemed at affiliated sites.