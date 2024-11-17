Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Fanatics Sportsbook NFL Week 11 promo: Score $1,000 in no-sweat bets
New customers at Fanatics can earn up to $1,000 in no sweat bets over 10 days
It’s time for NFL Week 11. There are a dozen games on tap for a busy Sunday of action. The top highlight for the afternoon slate is a meeting of AFC powers as the undefeated Chiefs visit the Bills. The nightcap will have the Bengals at the Chargers for a battle of playoff hopefuls.
Ahead of kickoff, Fanatics Sportsbook has a welcome offer for new users. Customers can earn up to $1,000 in no sweat bets over 10 days after registering for a new account. Below are complete details about this unique Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer for new customers.
Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer explained
The Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer is available for all new customers. To claim it, click the “Claim Bonus” button on this page, complete registration and deposit $10 or more. New users who follow those steps will have access to the welcome offer of up to $1,000 in no sweat bets.
Once registration is complete and the account is funded, unlock the offer by placing a $5 wager at odds of -200 or longer. If the bet is a loser, users receive their stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $100.
Customers can continue with the promo offer for the next nine days, with the opportunity to receive back up to $100 in no sweat bets for each day over that timeframe. Bonus bets can be used to place wagers, but carry no cash value.
How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo
The below instructions explain how to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.
- There’s no promo code needed. Click the “Claim Bonus” button to get started.
- Follow the on-screen instructions and provide the requested information.
- Complete the sign-up process and accept the terms and conditions.
- Make an initial deposit of $10 or more.
- Opt-in to claim the offer and place a qualifying wager.
This Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in all states where it operates, except for New York. The offer for new users in that state is to place a qualifying wager of $5 to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose.
What can be bet on at Fanatics Sportsbook?
Fanatics has a full menu of sports available for wagering, including NFL Week 11 games.
|Time, Watch
|Matchup
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total
|1 p.m. ET
|Green Bay Packers
|-5.5 (-110)
|-250
|Over 40.5 (-110)
|FOX
|Chicago Bears
|+5.5 (-110)
|+200
|Under 40.5 (-110)
|1 p.m. ET
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+13.5 (-105)
|+600
|Over 47 (-110)
|CBS
|Detroit Lions
|-13.5 (-115)
|-900
|Under 47 (-110)
|1 p.m. ET
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+7 (-105)
|+280
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|CBS
|Miami Dolphins
|-7 (-115)
|-350
|Under 43.5 (-110)
|1 p.m. ET
|Los Angeles Rams
|-4.5 (-110)
|-225
|Over 43 (-110)
|FOX
|New England Patriots
|+4.5 (-110)
|+185
|Under 43 (-110)
|1 p.m. ET
|Cleveland Browns
|-1.5 (-110)
|-120
|Over 44 (-110)
|FOX
|New Orleans Saints
|+1.5 (-110)
|+100
|Under 44 (-110)
|1 p.m. ET
|Baltimore Ravens
|-3 (-115)
|-170
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|CBS
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+3 (-105)
|+140
|Under 48.5 (-110)
|1 p.m. ET
|Minnesota Vikings
|-6 (-110)
|-250
|Over 39.5 (-110)
|CBS
|Tennessee Titans
|+6 (-110)
|+200
|Under 39.5 (-110)
|1 p.m. ET
|Indianapolis Colts
|+4 (-110)
|+165
|Over 43 (-110)
|CBS
|New York Jets
|-4 (-110)
|-200
|Under 43 (-110)
|4:05 p.m. ET
|Atlanta Falcons
|+2.5 (-110)
|+110
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|FOX
|Denver Broncos
|-2.5 (-110)
|-130
|Under 44.5 (-110)
|4:05 p.m. ET
|Seattle Seahawks
|+6.5 (-110)
|+230
|Over 48 (-110)
|FOX
|San Francisco 49ers
|-6.5 (-110)
|-285
|Under 48 (-110)
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+2 (-110)
|+110
|Over 46 (-110)
|CBS
|Buffalo Bills
|-2 (-110)
|-130
|Under 46 (-110)
|8:20 p.m. ET
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1 (-110)
|+100
|Over 48 (-110)
|NBC
|Los Angeles Chargers
|-1 (-110)
|-120
|Under 48 (-110)
There are eight games in the early afternoon window, highlighted by the Ravens vs. Steelers. Baltimore (7-3) has won two in a row, while Pittsburgh (7-2) is riding a four-game winning streak. The victor takes control of the AFC North race.
The featured matchup of the late afternoon slate is the Chiefs vs. Bills. Kansas City (9-0) remains the favorite in Super Bowl odds as the franchise seeks its third straight title. Buffalo (8-2) has been knocked out of the postseason by the Chiefs in three of the last four seasons.
In primetime, it’s the Bengals vs. Chargers in a battle of AFC playoff contenders. Cincinnati (4-6) is looking to rebound from a 35-34 loss to the Ravens. Los Angeles (6-3) has won three straight, handling the Titans last week 27-17.
Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance
Fanatics Sportsbook is available exclusively via mobile betting app. Since bursting on the scene in 2023, Fanatics has grown to be regarded as one of the top sports betting sites. The platform is quick, intuitive and easy to use while featuring all top sports and bet types. Fanatics also has a loyalty program. Users can earn FanCash, which can be redeemed at affiliated sites.