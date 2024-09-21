FanDuel promo for CFB: Get $200 in bonus bets & NFL Sunday Ticket

New FanDuel users can unlock a two-part welcome promotion by betting on Saturday’s college football action

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

With another week of college football comes another mix of must-see matchups. There are a few on Saturday’s slate, including Oklahoma making its SEC debut against Tennessee in a Top 25 clash.

If you are looking to bet, FanDuel Sportsbook is running one of the most unique promos in the industry. New users can claim $200 in bonus bets plus a complimentary trial of NFL Sunday Ticket, all with just a $5 bet.

Want to learn more? Here’s everything bettors need to know about FanDuel’s special welcome offer.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel promo

This FanDuel offer is one of the most generous promotions on the market, and new users can claim it in time for Saturday’s packed slate of college football. With a minimum deposit of $5 and a first bet of at least that amount, first-time customers will unlock a special two-part bonus: $200 in bonus bets and a complimentary trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. Both are yours, win or lose.

Bonus bets should arrive within 72 hours and expire after seven days. They are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and do not get returned with any winning stake. There’s no need to use them in one lump sum.

To activate the second part of this offer, customers will need to add NFL Sunday Ticket to their YouTube or YouTube TV account, along with a valid form of payment.

There’s a limit of one promotion bonus per person. Bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.

What to know about NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket allows you access to every out-of-market game during the regular season. So, if you live in New York but want to follow the 49ers every step of the way, there’s no better option. As part of this sportsbook promo you can redeem a three-month complimentary subscription simply by betting $5.

For access, you will need to add NFL Sunday Ticket to your YouTube or YouTube TV account, along with a valid form of payment.

At the end of the trial period, NFL Sunday Ticket will renew at the then-current price on an annual basis. Customers must cancel before three months are up to avoid charges.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

How to claim the FanDuel promo

If you want to bet on sports, you may want to consider redeeming this special welcome promo from FanDuel. It takes only a few minutes to sign up. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to unlock both parts of this offer: $200 in bonus bets and a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook, verifying your personal information. You’ll need to enter your email and choose a username and password to create an account

Deposit $5

Make a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sport

No promo code is required. Upon signing up, FanDuel will give you $200 in bonus bets and a promotion link for a complimentary three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket.

What can you bet on?

Week-in, week-out, there are plenty of intriguing college football games on which bettors can wager. Saturday’s schedule features three matchups between ranked teams, including No. 12 Utah visiting No. 14 Oklahoma State (4 p.m. ET).

The Big 12 is up for grabs following realignment, and both Utah and Oklahoma State have emerged as early favorites to win the conference. Thus, this game holds significant implications.

Both schools are 3-0, though it’s the Cowboys — led by All-American running back Ollie Gordon — who are 2.5-point favorites and -134 on the moneyline at FanDuel.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Utah +112 +2.5 (-105) O 52.5 (-105) Oklahoma St. -134 -2.5 (-115) U 52.5 (-115)

No. 6 Tennessee squares off against No. 15 Oklahoma in primetime (7:30 p.m. ET), as Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel returns to his old stomping grounds. The Volunteers have been one of the country’s most explosive teams, averaging a mind-boggling 63.6 points per game. They are coming off a 71-0 rout of Kent State.

Oklahoma is also 3-0 but enters its SEC opener as a 6.5-point underdog and +210 on the moneyline.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Tennessee -260 -6.5 (-118) O 56.5 (-115) Oklahoma +210 +6.5 (-104) U 56.5 (-105)

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

FanDuel at a glance

FanDuel is one of the most widely used sportsbooks. It offers a strong mix of promos for both new and existing customers, as well as flexible odds. The most prominent deal is its ongoing welcome offer in which first-time users can get $200 in bonus bets and a complimentary three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket, all for betting $5.

Bettors can also get an assortment of regular bonuses, including a 50% profit boost for the USC-Michigan and Tennessee-Oklahoma games (minimum odds -200).