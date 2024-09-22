Find all you need to know about the latest new user promo from FanDuel, including how to get a three-week trial for NFL Sunday Ticket

The third week of the NFL season continues on Sunday, with 26 of the league’s 32 teams in action. While it may still seem like it’s early in the season, the NFL season is a sprint, so every game matters. Some teams will look to build on good starts, while others need to win a game to prevent their season from spiraling. If you’re looking to bet on Week 3 of the NFL season, you might want to take advantage of the FanDuel promotion for new users. Users can claim $200 worth of bonus bets, as well as a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket after placing their first $5 bet.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers Pittsburgh Steelers Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +118 -138 Total Over 35.5 (-105) Under 35.5 (-115)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions Arizona Cardinals Spread -3 (-106) +3 (-114) Moneyline -154 +130 Total Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons Spread -3 (-118) +3 (-104) Moneyline -172 +144 Total Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

New users who create an account with FanDuel Sportsbook can claim their welcome offer. The offer consists of two benefits for new users: $200 in bonus bets and a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. Users can sign up and then deposit and wager $5 on any market in order to claim the offer.

The first part of the promotion is a standard bet-and-get promotion. Users can bet $5 on any market, including Sunday’s NFL slate. Once that wager is graded, FanDuel will add $200 worth of bonus bets to their account. Those bonus bets can be used on any sporting event taking place over the next week, including the rest of the NFL’s Week 3 schedule and the final week of the baseball season.

In addition to $200 worth of bonus bets, users get access to three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way for football fans to watch live out-of-market games on Sunday afternoons. Not all games are broadcast on local television in all markets. If you want to watch an entire game live, NFL Sunday Ticket is your only option.

FanDuel new user promo terms and conditions

The new user promotion is available to anyone who has never created an account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Additionally, users must be at least 21 years old and located in one of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS (in partnership with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (with certain exclusions), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY.

To qualify, users need to make a minimum deposit of $5 using their own funds and place a first bet of at least $5. Bonus bets will be issued once the first wager is settled. These bonus bets expire within seven days and cannot be redeemed for cash. A 1x playthrough is required to convert bonus bets into potential cash winnings, and the stake of the bonus bet does not count towards the payout.

FanDuel betting markets

One of the main reasons that betting on the NFL is so popular across the country is the wide variety of betting markets available for each game. FanDuel already has a reputation as one of the sportsbooks who offers the most unique markets for sports bettors, and that is taken up a notch for the NFL.

More traditional users might opt to bet on the classic NFL markets such as the spread, total and moneyline. These three markets are the pillars of NFL betting and remain the most popular. However, FanDuel also offers markets such as player props, touchdowns, game props, team props, first drive, alternate lines, game leaders and game specials.

Users can also look into parlay bets, including same-game parlays. These bets carry less likelihood of hitting, but a higher payout makes them a popular option.

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

Sports betting is meant to enhance the enjoyment of sporting events when approached responsibly. However, some individuals find it challenging to bet responsibly. FanDuel provides resources to help those users develop healthier habits.

Users can set limits on their deposits, wagers, and time spent on the app. Additionally, they receive activity statements and check-ins to keep track of their spending and time. Users also have the option to take a timeout, temporarily suspend their accounts, or permanently self-exclude from FanDuel.

Betting NFL Week 3 at FanDuel

If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on Week 3 of the NFL season, FanDuel Sportsbook is a great place to look. Its new user offer is one of the most generous promotions currently available. New users can claim $200 worth of bonus bets as well as a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. All that’s required is a minimum deposit of $5, which can then be wagered on any market.