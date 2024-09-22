The FanDuel promotion offering three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket on top of its usual $200 in bonus bets ends on Sunday, September 22.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

For the start of the NFL season, FanDuel added an extra perk to its sign-up bonus for new users: a three-week free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. This Sunday, September 22, is the last day for new users to claim this offer. This article explains how this FanDuel promotion works and how new users can claim it before it expires.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

FanDuel’s current welcome offer is a “Bet & Get” promotion, which is very common in the sports betting industry. With this type of promotion, new customers need to place their first real-money “bet” of at least $5 in order to “get” $200 in bonus bets credited to their account. You will get the bonus whether your bet wins or loses.

Customers can use bonus bets to place a wager on any betting market at FanDuel, so you can use them to bet on the NFL or any other sport. If your bonus bet wins, you will get the profits from the bet, but not the original stake. So if you win a $25 bonus bet at +100 odds, you get your $25 profit in withdrawable cash deposited in your account, but you will not get the full $50 (stake plus profit) that you would get with an identical cash wager.

Bonus bets are typically the only reward provided by a sportsbook promo, but FanDuel is currently offering an additional benefit with the NFL Sunday Ticket free trial. Once you place your qualifying wager, you will receive a promo code via e-mail to use when creating a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. Remember that you will only receive the Sunday Ticket promo code if you claim this FanDuel offer before 11:59 p.m. EST tonight (Sunday, September 22).

FanDuel promotion terms and conditions

Here are a few other important terms and conditions about this FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus.

You must be a brand-new FanDuel customer to claim this offer. You also must be at least 21 years old (or 18+ in some states) and be physically located in one of these states where FanDuel is legal: AZ, CO, CT, DC (18+), IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV and WY.

You will have seven days (168 hours) to use your bonus bets, which starts at the time that the bonus bets are deposited in your account. The bonus bets are also non-withdrawable and non-transferable.

To claim the free trial for NFL Sunday Ticket, you will need to add a subscription to your YouTube or YouTubeTV account, including providing a valid payment method. Your subscription will auto-renew at the standard annual rate after the free trial ends, so if you do not wish to keep the subscription beyond the trial period, then you will need to cancel it to avoid being charged.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch live, out-of-market NFL games during the regular season. It is available exclusively through YouTube or YouTubeTV and includes any games that are not broadcast locally in your market, such as primetime games or Sunday afternoon games on your local CBS or Fox stations. It also includes the popular NFL RedZone channel, which shows you all the must-see moments from every Sunday afternoon game. In 2024, NFL Sunday Ticket upgraded its multiview feature, so you can now pick and choose which four games you want to have on your TV at the same time.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Here’s a step-by-step guide to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and claim this promotion before it expires at 11:59pm EST tonight.

Click one of the blue “Claim Bonus” buttons located in this article to go to the FanDuel Sportsbook registration page on either your browser or FanDuel’s mobile application Provide your personal information and verify your mobile number and/or e-mail address. Create your login credentials with a secure password. Give FanDuel access to your location to verify that you are in one of the states mentioned above. Upload a picture of your government-issued identification to verify your age and identity. Link a payment method such as a bank account or debit card and deposit at least $5 in your account. Place your $5 qualifying wager on any available betting market.

After completing these steps, your bonus bets will be deposited in your account and you will receive an e-mail with your NFL Sunday Ticket promo code. The bonus bets can be found in the betslip window, which is where you can choose to use them when placing a bet.

What can you bet on at FanDuel Sportsbook?

FanDuel offers one of the widest varieties of betting markets in the industry, which is one reason that it’s one of the best online sportsbooks. You can bet on today’s NFL games or MLB games and you can bet on anything from classics like the moneyline, point spread, and over/under to unique prop bets and futures bets. FanDuel is also the original creator of the Same Game Parlay (SGP) and gives you various options to create parlay bets.

One of the more interesting NFL games to bet on today is Chargers vs. Steelers. The Steelers are just -1.5 favorites against the spread in this clash of undefeated teams. With two of the most dominant defenses in the league so far this season, the over/under is set at just 36.5 points, but the under could still be a good bet even at that low line.

Some other exciting NFL games at 1 p.m. EST today include Bears vs. Colts, Texans vs. Vikings, and Eagles vs. Saints. In the 4 p.m. window, some great matchups include Lions vs. Cardinals and Ravens vs. Cowboys.

