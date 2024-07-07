Maryland online sports betting is one of the bigger markets in the U.S., with the state maintaining an excellent variety of sportsbooks.

After thoroughly reviewing Maryland’s top sports betting sites, we determined the brands we believe are the best sportsbooks available in 2024. Let’s dive into our rankings, where we include information about each one’s best features, promos and more.

Top sportsbooks in MD

Maryland legalized its online sports betting market in 2020, joining the ranks of many U.S. states following the overturn of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). Maryland’s sports betting bill allows for up to 60 online sportsbooks and 30 retail locations, indicating a promising future for the state’s market.

11 online sportsbooks are available in Maryland, and we identified eight of our favorite sites among them: FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, ESPN BET, Fanatics and BetRivers.

This page will discuss the best sportsbooks in Maryland and analyze each site’s welcome bonus, existing user promos, and much more. We’ll also walk you through how to start sports betting today in MD.

Maryland sports betting: Key details

Online sportsbooks available 11 Legal sports betting age 21+ Sports betting regulator Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency Types of sports betting available Online sportsbooks, retail sports betting, college sports betting (limited)

Reviewing the best sportsbooks in Maryland

Our review features the Maryland online sportsbooks we liked the best. Let’s discuss each site’s welcome bonus, promos and strengths.

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get up to a $1,000 bonus bet if your first bet loses Other types of promotions: Caesars Rewards, odds boosts, Quick Picks Strengths of Caesars: Variety of promo structures

Caesars Sportsbook is another one of the top options for online sports betting in Maryland. When you register, you’ll be greeted with a welcome promo that generally has a high bonus bet value. The welcome promos change occasionally, but you’ll always be offered something worthwhile from Caesars.

The best aspect of Caesars Sportsbook is its associated rewards program, Caesars Rewards. Because Caesars Entertainment has many brick-and-mortar properties, you can earn various rewards across your online and live betting experience.

FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins + boost/bonus every day

Other types of promotions: Odds boosts, parlay insurance, bet insurance, profit boosts Strengths of FanDuel: Mobile app

Existing user promos

FanDuel Maryland launched in November 2022 on the state’s first day of legal online sports betting. FanDuel is the most-used online sportsbook in the U.S., years after its start as a DFS operator. New users are generally met with a valuable welcome bonus, and plenty of other bonuses are available after betting through that.

FanDuel offers plenty of odds boosts and bet insurance promos in Maryland. Given its simplicity and smooth interface, the FanDuel mobile app also ranks among our favorite options for online wagering.

DraftKings Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly Other types of promotions: DraftKings Dynasty Rewards, odds boosts, parlay insurance, bet insurance, profit boosts Strengths of DraftKings: Mobile app

Odds favorability

Like FanDuel, DraftKings Maryland started as one of the premier DFS sites, and its venture into online sports betting has been a huge success. DraftKings generally trails only FanDuel in terms of total market share. The site launched in November 2022.

After reviewing the available Maryland mobile betting apps, we concluded that DraftKings is one of the best, if not the best sportsbook. It runs efficiently, and the layout is concise. We also love the Dynasty Rewards program and the unique promos that DraftKings regularly offers.

BetMGM Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses Other types of promotions: MGM Rewards, odds boosts, bet insurance, profit boosts Strengths of BetMGM: New user offers

BetMGM is another excellent option for online sports betting. Backed by MGM Resorts International, one of the most prominent gambling companies in the world, the site has claimed the third-highest portion of the market share in the U.S. since its November 2022 launch.

Signing up at BetMGM Maryland today will get you a valuable welcome bonus. From there, you can also take part in the MGM Rewards program and claim a wide assortment of existing user promos.

Fanatics Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get a $200 bet match for five straight days Other types of promotions: Fanatics Rewards, FanCash, odds boosts, bet insurance, profit boosts Strengths of Fanatics: FanCash

Mobile app

Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the most recent online sports betting sites to launch in Maryland. Fanatics is one of the U.S.’s leading sports merchandise providers and has a solid reputation that led to its acquisition of Australian sports betting mainstay PointsBet.

The best feature of Fanatics Sportsbook Maryland is its cashback system called FanCash. For every bet you place at Fanatics Sportsbook MD, you’ll receive some credit back. The percentage of credit you’ll get back from your bet depends on the bet type, but it generally ranges between 1 to 5%.

BetRivers Sportsbook Welcome bonus: Get up to a $500 2nd chance bet Other types of promotions: iRush Rewards, odds boosts, bet insurance Strengths of BetRivers: iRush Rewards

BetRivers Maryland launched in November 2022 among the first online sportsbooks in the Old Line State. When you register at BetRivers, you can get up to a $500 2nd chance bet for your first wager.

iRush Rewards is our favorite feature of BetRivers, but the site has you covered in all important aspects of a sportsbook.

Best sportsbook welcome offers in Maryland

Sportsbook Welcome bonus FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly BetMGM Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses Caesars Get up to a $1,000 bonus bet if your first bet loses Fanatics Get a $200 bet match for 5 straight days BetRivers Get Up to a $500 2nd chance bet

How to get started with a Maryland sportsbook

Registering for one of our top-ranked Maryland online sports betting sites is straightforward. While the steps to successfully sign up for a new account vary by sportsbook, you can use the general step-by-step guide below.

Use one of our links to go directly to the site’s mobile app or desktop platform. Sign up for an account and fill in your info, including your address and full name. Create your username and password. Agree to the site’s terms and conditions. Use a Maryland sports betting promo code if you have one. Make your first deposit. Place your first bet.

Maryland sports teams

Maryland has a trio of professional sports franchises that play within state lines, but all the Washington, D.C. teams are often lumped into the “Maryland” category due to proximity and fan overlap. The NHL and the NBA only have teams in D.C., and while the MLB now has teams in both Maryland and D.C., there was a 33-year span between 1971 and 2005 where D.C. was without a professional baseball team.

Maryland also has Division I college sports teams, headlined by the Maryland Terrapins who compete in the Big Ten conference.

Maryland futures odds

Below are the current odds for professional sports teams playing in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

All of the odds in the table below are provided by Caesars Sportsbook at the time of publication

Team League Championship futures odds Baltimore Ravens NFL +900 Washington Commanders NFL +12500 Baltimore Orioles MLB +900 Washington Nationals MLB +30000 Washington Wizards NBA +50000 Washington Capitals NHL +15000

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are one of Maryland’s two National Football League (NFL) franchises. They play at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens have only been around since 1996 but have already won two Super Bowls (XXXV and XLVII). The Ravens have made the playoffs on 15 occasions, marked by seven division and two conference championships.

Washington Commanders

Despite being viewed as an NFL team based in Washington, D.C., the Washington Commanders actually play their home games in Landover, Maryland. The Commanders have won three Super Bowls in their history, five conference championships and 15 division championships.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are the only NBA team in Maryland or D.C., and the franchise did spend 10 years in Maryland (Baltimore) in the 1960s and 70s. The Wizards’ lone championship came in 1978, back when they were called the Bullets.

Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are Maryland’s lone Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise, playing at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The Orioles won World Series titles in 1966, 1970, and 1983. The franchise has also won seven AL pennants and 10 division titles.

Washington Nationals

D.C. area baseball fans had only the Orioles around to cheer on for 33 years until Washington got a new team. The Montreal Expos came to town and became the Washington Nationals before the 2005 season, and had success in the 2010s. They made the playoffs five times, culminating in the franchise’s only World Series win in 2019. However, they have not made the playoffs since that World Series.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals are the only professional hockey team in the area. They play at Capital One Area, which they share with the Wizards. The Capitals have been a perennial playoff team since drafting Alex Ovechkin in 2004, but have only one Stanley Cup Finals win (2018) to show for it.

Does Maryland allow betting on college sports?

Maryland’s online sports betting bill allows residents to wager on college sports, including in-state collegiate programs like the Maryland Terrapins. You can wager on any Division I college sport as long as odds and lines are available at sportsbooks, including football, basketball, and baseball.

However, one critical aspect of college sports betting in Maryland must be adhered to. Wagering on any player props is prohibited for college betting, and as a result, you will not find odds for them at Maryland sportsbooks. This also extends to betting markets that are entirely player-dependent, meaning betting on the winner of the Heisman Trophy is not allowed.

Recommended list of Maryland sportsbooks

There are currently 11 online sportsbooks operating in Maryland. Some of the U.S. sports betting market’s biggest powerhouses, like FanDuel and DraftKings, operate in Maryland. Check out the chart below to see every Maryland online sportsbook you can use.

Sportsbook Online betting Retail betting FanDuel Yes Yes DraftKings Yes Yes BetMGM Yes Yes Caesars Yes Yes ESPN BET Yes Yes Fanatics Yes Yes BetRivers Yes Yes Crab Sports Yes Yes Betfred Yes Yes betPARX Yes Yes Superbook Yes Yes

Available sports and betting markets in Maryland

Maryland is well-served by its catalog of online sportsbooks, and you can find an excellent variety of betting markets to wager on at each one. FanDuel and DraftKings present industry-leading market variety, and because both sites are live in MD, bettors can expect to find what they are looking for.

Maryland’s best online sportsbooks carry odds and lines for major sports leagues and events. Additionally, you can expect to find odds for more minor sports leagues across the U.S. and abroad.

Let’s discuss some betting markets at top Maryland online sportsbooks that draw the most handle.

Football

The best Maryland online sportsbooks offer extensive betting markets for football, including the NFL and NCAA. At any of the aforementioned sportsbooks, you can wager on the Baltimore Ravens or Washington Commanders. You can also find odds and lines for foreign leagues like the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Basketball

You can also find excellent betting market variety for your favorite events on the hardwood at Maryland sportsbooks. While Maryland doesn’t technically have an NBA team inside the state, you can still bet on the Washington Wizards and the rest of the NBA, plus college basketball teams like the Maryland Terrapins. Expect to also find lines for basketball leagues in Europe and Asia.

Baseball

If you want to bet on the Baltimore Orioles or any other MLB team, Maryland online sports betting sites have you covered. Most sites also offer wagering on college baseball and prominent Asian-based leagues like the NPB and KBO.

Hockey

Maryland might not be home to an NHL franchise, but the Washington Capitals play nearby. You can wager on any NHL game at the state’s online sportsbooks. You can also bet on leagues around the world, like the KHL.

Soccer

Because soccer has such massive international appeal, Maryland’s online sportsbooks offer many opportunities to wager on the sport in leagues worldwide. You can find odds and lines for the world’s top leagues, like the Premier League and Champions League, plus the MLS.

Golf

For any major golf tournament, Maryland’s crop of online sportsbooks offers odds and lines for your favorite golfers. This includes majors like the Masters Tournament, The Open Championship and secondary events. Expect to find a solid variety of wager types at your favorite MD sportsbook for any stop along the PGA Tour.

Tennis

You can wager on all tennis majors at Maryland online sports betting sites, including the French Open and Wimbledon. This includes wagers available for both the ATP and WTA stops across the year.

Pros and cons of Maryland sports betting

Pros Cons 11 total sportsbooks Betting on college player props is not permitted Legal college sports betting Online casinos are not legalized Legal esports betting A solid number of retail betting locations

How does Maryland compare to other states?

Maryland is one of the more recent states to launch online sports betting, despite having a retail betting presence almost a year before launch. The addition of Maryland to the U.S. sports betting industry was massive, considering the presence of three professional sports franchises, land-based casino properties and a population of over 6 million people.

Maryland has 11 active licenses for online sports betting sites and boasts 13 retail locations. The catalog of sites to be licensed in Maryland includes some of the industry’s most prominent names.

Since legalization, Maryland has ranked 14th in total running handle accrued, with over $7 billion in bets placed, netting the state $835 million in revenue. However, the state is likely to drop in the rankings soon as states with larger populations, like North Carolina, have begun to legalize online sports betting.

Maryland sports betting news and updates

Maryland has maintained a steady supply of online sportsbooks by limiting the number of licenses it grants. The only sports betting site licensed in MD to cease operations recently was PointsBet, which was bought out and replaced by Fanatics Sportsbook.

While seeing few notable subtractions from the market, Maryland has welcomed Fanatics Sportsbook and ESPN BET into the fray.

Maryland has seen a massive uptick in handle and revenue in 2024, with January 2024 standing out. The state generated over $80 million in revenue and drew just shy of $545 million in handle. Maryland followed this up with four more months of $400 million+ handle through May 2024.

The Maryland sports betting industry saw a roughly 12.5% increase in handle from December 2022 to December 2023. This bodes well for the future of sports betting in MD as it demonstrates an increasing interest in the practice.

Maryland sports betting handle and revenue chart

Month Handle Revenue May 2024 $432 million $51.1 million April 2024 $486 million $50.4 million March 2024 $537 million $45.1 million February 2024 $443 million $43.4 million January 2024 $545 million $80 million December 2023 $560 million $62.3 million

Responsible gambling in Maryland

As many U.S. states that have legalized online sports betting have done, Maryland has instituted responsible gambling resources to protect bettors from gambling’s harmful effects.

Maryland’s online sportsbooks provide access to self-exclusion programs, timeouts and self-created deposit limits to prevent problem gambling. Additionally, there are hotlines and services you can use in Maryland. Check out the links and call the phone numbers below if necessary.

The Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling: 1 (800) GAMBLER

Why use an online sportsbook in Maryland?

Betting on sports is an excellent way to enhance your experience as a viewer and potentially turn a profit. The process is even more straightforward because sportsbooks are now available from your mobile device.

If you manage your bankroll properly and treat online sports betting as entertainment, you should have an excellent experience at any of Maryland’s online sports betting sites.

FAQ