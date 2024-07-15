Discover the top sports betting sites for betting on the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which will take place on July 16 in Arlington, Texas.

Top MLB All-Star Game sportsbooks

MLB All-Star Game 2024 betting standout features

Sportsbook MLB All-Star Game 2024 Betting Features FanDuel Superior live betting experience Caesars Great MLB promos BetMGM Top-notch welcome offers DraftKings Early lines and a wide variety of betting markets bet365 Array of MLB All-Star Game promos BetRivers Run line & total runs odds adjuster tool Fanatics Various MLB All-Star Game prop bets

What is the best MLB All-Star Game 2024 betting site?

Even among a solid group of All-Star Game sportsbooks, FanDuel Sportsbook takes the cake.

FanDuel Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook is the leader among sports betting sites in a variety of categories, and it stands out as the best online sportsbook for the MLB All-Star Game. Elite mobile app

Best live betting experience

Unique MLB promos

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most widely used and respected brands in the sports betting industry. It offers the best mobile app in the market, with a seamless user experience, excellent customer support, and the best ratings (on the highest volume) in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Those are some of the reasons that FanDuel was one of our top picks for the best MLB betting sites, and they are the top option for the MLB All-Star Game.

One way that FanDuel stands out for MLB sports betting is its unique MLB-specific promos. Its most notable promo is called “Dinger Tuesdays,” which offers up to five $5 bonus bets for every home run hit in a game when you bet at least $25 on one player to go yard in that game. For example, say you bet $25 on Bryce Harper to hit a home run when the Phillies play the Dodgers on a Tuesday. Not only could you win that bet if Harper goes yard, but if other players like Kyle Schwarber or Freddie Freeman also homer in the game then you could end up with multiple $5 bonus bets along with your winnings.

USATSI

With the Midsummer Classic being played on a Tuesday, expect FanDuel to offer some great promos like “Dinger Tuesdays” and several other betting incentives like odds boosts on a same game parlay. Many of FanDuel’s great MLB All-Star Game betting options will also be available through live betting during the game, where it also differentiates itself with some of the best live betting markets and an enjoyable overall experience.

FanDuel was also the first sportsbook to offer player prop odds on the rookie pitching phenom Paul Skenes, who is starting the game for the National League. FanDuel is offering props such as the velocity of Skenes’ first pitch and the number of strikeouts he records in the first inning.

Other MLB All-Star Game 2024 betting sites we recommend

Caesars Sportsbook Caesars Sportsbook is another highly reputable sports betting site with great options for MLB betting, including betting on the MLB All-Star Game. Its Caesars Rewards program is also one of the best loyalty programs in the industry. Great MLB promos

Excellent loyalty rewards

Great MLB promos

Excellent loyalty rewards

Competitive MLB markets and odds

Originally a well-known brand in the casino industry, Caesars is now one of the heavyweights in the sports betting arena. While FanDuel was our top pick for the best MLB All-Star Game betting site, Caesars is not far behind and it was our top pick overall for the best MLB sportsbooks.

One of the main reasons for that is Caesars’ great MLB promos. They offer daily promos on MLB games, particularly in the form of odds boosts on two-leg same game parlays. For example, a parlay involving a team to win and a certain player to hit a home run might normally be priced at +475, but the promo is offering that parlay with +600 odds. Expect to see some boosted parlay options like that for the MLB All-Star Game.

Of course, we can’t discuss Caesars Sportsbook without mentioning the Caesars Rewards program. At Caesars, every dollar you bet earns you reward credits that can be cashed in later for bonus bets or various other perks at any Caesars properties. Caesars Rewards is one of the most valuable loyalty programs in the industry.

BetMGM Sportsbook The self-proclaimed “King of Sportsbooks,” BetMGM frequently offers the king of welcome offers. Its sign-up bonuses usually offer the best dollar value in the sports betting industry, and its MLB betting options rival its competition. Industry-leading welcome bonuses

Plenty of MLB odds

Industry-leading welcome bonuses

Plenty of MLB odds

Excellent desktop betting site

BetMGM Sportsbook is a great option for any sports bettor looking to sign up for their first online sportsbook or just to start using a new sports betting site. No sportsbook on the market consistently offers a better welcome bonus than BetMGM, which frequently provides as much as $1,500 in bonus bets. Most of its competitors rarely offer more than $1,000 in bonus bets.

You can expect to find many of the same MLB betting markets at BetMGM as you will find at most other betting sites, including markets for the MLB All-Star Game, and BetMGM’s odds are consistently competitive. The BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app and especially the desktop site provide a great user experience, and BetMGM also stands out as a great option for live betting.

USATSI

As of the Sunday before the 2024 All-Star game, BetMGM was one of the first online sportsbooks to offer several prop betting markets for the Midsummer Classic. For example, one of those markets includes several combinations of bets on how many runs both teams will score by a certain inning, such as both teams to score 3+ runs in the first three innings, 4+ runs in the first five innings, and so on. BetMGM was also one of the first sportsbooks to post All-Star Game MVP odds, with the Los Angeles’ Dodgers Shohei Ohtani as the favorite (+900) and the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge a close second (+1000).

DraftKings Sportsbook Originally one of the premier brands in daily fantasy sports, DraftKings is now a ubiquitous name in sports betting. DraftKings does virtually everything well and frequently leads the industry with its early lines and its wide variety of betting markets. Wide variety of MLB markets with competitive odds

Frequently the first sportsbook to publish betting lines

Wide variety of MLB markets with competitive odds

Frequently the first sportsbook to publish betting lines

Great promos

You are in good hands when using DraftKings to bet on MLB games, including the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. If you are looking for a certain MLB betting market, chances are that DraftKings has it, even when other sports betting sites do not. If you are looking for MLB All-Star Game betting odds that other sportsbooks have not yet released, chances are that DraftKings Sportsbook will be the first to publish them. That’s why DraftKings is consistently one of the most reliable sportsbooks in the industry.

DraftKings is another online betting site that offers great live betting options for MLB baseball. Expect to find everything you want to bet on the MLB All-Star Game at DraftKings, both before and during the event.

bet365 Sportsbook An international betting powerhouse, bet365 Sportsbook has quickly become one of the most underrated sportsbooks in America, offering one of the best promo lineups in the industry as well as an array of prop bets. HR Derby and All-Star Game boosted odds

Innings, team, and ASG prop bets

HR Derby and All-Star Game boosted odds

Innings, team, and ASG prop bets

Welcome bonus choice

bet365 Sportsbook is clearly taking MLB All-Star Game betting very seriously. This is most evident in the long list of promos that are available to elevate your “Midsummer Classic” betting experience.

The site is providing bettors with all sorts of offers, such as standard odds boosts, profit boosts, early payout opportunities, and even a 70% parlay odds boost promo.

If you’re new to bet365 Sportsbook, meanwhile, you will get the choice between two great welcome offers. Pick either a first bet safety net of up to $1,000 in bonus bets or a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets sign-up bonus.

Once the MLB All-Star game gets underway, bet365 will update odds in real-time, allowing you as a bettor to jump in and place live bets. You will find the MLB All-Star Game market front and center under the “Popular” betting markets menu.

BetRivers Sportsbook Few sportsbooks are as underappreciated as BetRivers, and that remains true for the site’s MLB All-Star Game offerings. BetRivers supplies bettors with a few unique features that upgrade the overall experience. Odds adjuster tool

Same game parlay Quick Picks

Odds adjuster tool

Same game parlay Quick Picks

Underrated user interface

At BetRivers Sportsbook, you will encounter just about everything you could want as an MLB All-Star Game bettor. We particularly like the same game parlay Quick Picks that are posted, making SGP betting a one-click process.

Another great aspect surrounding the MLB All-Star Game betting experience is the ability to adjust the odds of the run line and total runs markets. If you don’t love the National League -1.5 on the run line at +160 odds, you can change it to your preferred line and subsequent odds.

If you’re new to BetRivers, and hoping to join before the 2024 ASG gets underway, you can register and get up to $500 back as a bonus bet if your first cash wager loses. Check the “promotions” tab for All-Star Game-specific promotions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Fanatics Sportsbook is a newcomer in the online sports betting industry, but its offerings are that of a brand with years of experience, providing several unique features. Competitive MLB All-Star Game odds

Top-tier interface

Competitive MLB All-Star Game odds

Top-tier interface

FanCash Rewards

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be the first “Midsummer Classic” since the launch of Fanatics Sportsbook — and the site is competing with the industry’s biggest brands.

Our research has found that Fanatics is posting odds that are right on par with the other renowned sportsbook brands. Not only that, but Fanatics burst onto the scene with an elite user interface, which makes the MLB All-Star Game betting experience very enjoyable.

Moreover, you can turn percentages of your MLB All-Star Game bets into FanCash, which can later be redeemed for bonus bets and/or merchandise at the Fanatics apparel store.

Our favorite picks for MLB All-Star Game 2024 betting

Different sports bettors may have different priorities when it comes to betting on the MLB All-Star Game. Some may be looking for the best promotions while others might be more focused on the live betting experience. Let’s take a look at the best MLB All-Star Game betting sites for each of these factors.

Where can you get the best sign-up bonus?

If you are planning to sign up for a new online sportsbook to place some bets on the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, then it’s important to look at the sign-up bonuses that each sportsbook is offering. These bonuses are only available to new users and are typically awarded in the form of bonus bets, which are credits you can use to place a new bet if your first bet loses.

As noted above, BetMGM is the king of the welcome bonus, frequently offering the highest dollar value in the industry. You can often find BetMGM welcome bonuses offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Many other sportsbooks offer “bet and get” bonuses around $150 or $200, or at best $1,000. So, if the welcome bonus is particularly important to you, BetMGM is your best option.

It’s important to mention that welcome offers can change frequently and they can also vary by state, so check the current offers in your state at multiple different sportsbooks before choosing the best one for you.

What is the best MLB All-Star Game 2024 betting app?

If you are sitting on your couch or at a sports bar watching the MLB All-Star Game, then you may not have your computer handy. That’s why most sportsbooks invest so heavily in their mobile applications, focusing on a clean user experience and reliable performance.

FanDuel Sportsbook stands out in this category. Navigating to different MLB betting markets and submitting your bets is easier on the FanDuel app than it is anywhere else, and FanDuel often has the fastest loading speeds too. That can be particularly important if you are looking to do some live betting on the MLB All-Star Game.

Sportsbook Apple Store Rating Google Play Store Rating FanDuel 4.9 4.6 Caesars 4.7 4.3 BetMGM 4.8 4.5 DraftKings 4.8 4.7 bet365 4.8 4.6 BetRivers 4.4 3.8 Fanatics 4.7 4.6

What is the best sportsbook for live betting on the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

Speaking of live betting, FanDuel is one of the best options in that category as well, for many of the same reasons discussed above. Its quick bet submission process and fast loading speeds can be a game changer when you are trying to get live bets in before the next inning or the next batter.

That said, live betting markets and live betting odds will vary quite a bit at the different sportsbooks discussed in this guide, so it’s worth checking multiple betting sites during the MLB All-Star Game to give yourself the best live betting options. DraftKings often has live betting markets that its competitors do not offer, and its mobile app is certainly good enough to take advantage of live betting.

A guide to betting on the 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Betting on the 2024 MLB All-Star Game is similar in many ways to betting on any other MLB game, but there are also some important differences and some unique betting markets. Let’s discuss how to choose the best MLB All-Star Game betting site and what types of betting markets you can expect to see.

What makes a good MLB All-Star Game 2024 betting site?

There are several factors to consider when evaluating sportsbooks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Here are the top five:

1. Competitive odds & betting markets

Whenever you are choosing a sportsbook, the most important factor to consider is the variety of the betting markets and the competitiveness of the odds that a betting site offers. At the end of the day, you want to be able to place the bets you want to place and get good odds on those bets. If you can’t do that, then no other features or promotions that a sportsbook might offer are going to make up for it.

Most sportsbooks offer very similar betting markets for each sport and for unique events like the MLB All-Star Game, but there will be some variations that could be important to you. Some sportsbooks might offer more options for player prop bets, while others might offer more flexibility when building a same game parlay.

For the most common betting markets that every sportsbook will offer, such as the moneyline odds for the game’s winner or the over/under line for total runs scored, it’s important to shop around to get the best odds for any bets you want to place. The difference between -105 odds and -115 odds might not seem very significant, but even a small difference in profits on winning bets will add up as you place more and more bets. So don’t stick with just one sportsbook; use a few different ones so you can always maximize your odds and the variety of your betting options.

2. Bonuses & promotions

After comparing the betting markets and odds at different sportsbooks, the next most important factor to consider is the bonuses and promotions that each sportsbook offers. These offers provide meaningful value that goes beyond just competitive betting odds, and they are often the most significant way that sportsbooks can differentiate from each other. While each sportsbook offers similar types of promotions – most of them are bonus bets and odds boosts – the value of each site’s promotions and the way you earn them can vary significantly.

It’s especially important for new users to evaluate the welcome bonuses at each sportsbook, which are usually much better than any promotions you will get as an existing user. This applies to anybody signing up for their very first sportsbook or just someone who is only using one or two betting sites and is looking to expand to a new one.

3. Live betting

Baseball is one of the best sports for live betting because the format of the game creates some time between each batter and between each half-inning, which are perfect opportunities for placing live bets. The MLB All-Star Game is no exception, and in some ways, it’s even better for live betting because the national TV broadcast creates a few more natural pauses in the game that can be used for browsing live betting markets.

Once the game is underway, check out a few different sportsbooks to see what types of live betting markets are available, and compare the odds for the most common markets. Also pay attention to how quickly the sportsbooks are updating their live odds, since a slower update can be an opportunity to cash in on favorable odds.

4. Mobile app quality

Most sports betting these days happens on a mobile device, especially for any bettors that do live betting. It’s a good idea to get familiar with a sportsbook app so you know how to find the markets you are looking for and how to place bets quickly. This is especially true if you are using a sportsbook’s mobile app for the first time.

5. Banking options

Most sportsbooks offer similar banking options. Still, if you have a preferred way of adding money to your account and withdrawing your winnings, it’s worth confirming that a betting site offers your preferred method before signing up. The most common banking options are online banking, credit and debit cards and PayPal, but some sportsbooks also have a few other options.

Understanding MLB All-Star Game 2024 betting markets

Here are some of the most common betting markets you will find at online sportsbooks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Moneyline

Betting on the moneyline for the MLB All-Star Game means you are betting on whether the National League (NL) or the American League (AL) will win the game, regardless of the margin of victory. The moneyline odds reflect the payout if your bet wins, so if the odds are -110, then a $11 bet would win $10. If the odds are +120, then a $10 bet would win $12. The moneyline is one of the most common types of bets in all sports betting.

USATSI

Run line

Another popular betting market is the point spread, which in baseball is called the run line since baseball teams score runs and not points. Betting on the run line means you are betting on the margin of victory, not just who will win the game. The run line is almost always set at -1.5 runs, meaning bets on the favorite would win only if that team wins the game by at least two runs.

Since baseball games are so frequently decided by only one run, the favorite typically has plus odds (like +110) on their -1.5 run line. The underdog that is getting 1.5 runs (meaning their run line is +1.5) will have negative odds such as -125.

Total (over/under)

Like most other sports, all MLB games including the MLB All-Star Game have three standard betting markets – the moneyline, the point spread (or run line), and the total. The total is a bet on how many combined runs will be scored in the game by both teams. The sportsbooks will set a line such as 8.5 total runs, and bettors bet on whether the total runs scored will be over or under that number, which is why it is also commonly called the “over/under.”

Prop bets

There are various game, team and player prop betting markets available for the MLB All-Star Game, just like any other MLB game. Prop bets are bets on whether certain things will (or will not) happen in the game, such as whether a player will hit a home run, how many hits a player will have, or how many strikeouts a pitcher will have.

Those examples are player prop bets since they focus on one player’s performance. A team prop bet could be how many home runs the National League team will hit in the game, while a game prop bet could be which team will score the first run or whether a run will be scored in the first inning.

Parlays

A parlay is a combination of bets that must all win for the parlay bet to win. Parlays allow bettors to get much better odds if they can win multiple bets, but they are also much less likely to. If just one bet within the parlay (also called a “leg” of the parlay) loses, then the entire parlay loses.

It is very popular to combine multiple bets on the same game into a parlay, which is called a “same game parlay.” That is the main way that bettors can bet on parlays for the MLB All-Star Game. There will be some restrictions on what types of bets can be combined into a parlay, but many sportsbooks will also offer pre-built All-Star Game parlays, and they may even offer boosted odds on those parlays.

All-Star Game MVP

One betting market that is unique to the MLB All-Star Game is betting on who will win the MVP award for the game. This can be a very appealing betting market since even the most likely MVP winners will still have favorable odds like +1000 or higher. That’s because there is so much variance in how the game could play out and therefore who could win the award. Still, betting on the MVP can be a great market to bet on that will keep you engaged in the outcome even after the game is over.

MLB All-Star Game 2024 betting strategies

In some ways, betting on the MLB All-Star Game is very similar to betting on other MLB games, and many of the same strategies still apply. However, the All-Star Game is also a unique format in some ways. For example, the rosters are much larger than a typical roster, and most players will not play the whole game as each league’s manager tries to give as many players as possible an opportunity to participate.

Because the game is just an exhibition for entertainment purposes, players also might not play as competitively as they would in a regular game. For example, they may not dive for a ball in the field or risk their bodies in a collision at home plate.

Those dynamics need to be considered when betting on the MLB All-Star Game, so let’s discuss what betting strategies make the most sense for 2024 MLB All-Star Game betting.

Expect a low-scoring game

You might think that with the best hitters in all of baseball playing in the All-Star Game, there would be plenty of offense and many runs scored. However, the best pitchers are also playing in the game, and pitchers generally have an advantage in the All-Star Game.

From 2010 to 2023, there were five or fewer runs scored in the MLB All-Star Game in five out of 13 games (there was no All-Star Game played in 2020 due to COVID-19). Over the same timeframe, there were only four years in which eight or more runs were scored.

If the over/under for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game is set around 7.5 runs, then betting on the under would likely be a wise choice. Similarly, keep this in mind when betting on any player props, and be judicious about betting on too many hits or home runs in the game.

Don’t overvalue matchups or recent performance

When you’re betting on a typical MLB game, it’s important to understand how players on each team have performed against the opposing team’s starting pitcher, how they have performed against right- or left-handed pitchers, and how they have performed in recent games. These types of statistical indicators can be valuable ways to make winning MLB bets.

However, most of those statistics and trends are much less relevant in the All-Star Game. It can be very hard to predict which batters will face which pitchers because of the number of substitutions that happen throughout the game. The players’ motivation and level of focus in the game are also different since the All-Star Game is just an exhibition, which could affect their performance.

For those reasons, avoid placing bets based primarily on statistical trends or matchups. That means focusing more on game bets and game prop bets than player prop bets. Of course, you can still bet on player props too, just don’t rely much on matchups or recent performances when placing those bets. That leads us to one last tip.

Bet responsibly

The MLB All-Star Game is, most of all, intended to be fun and entertaining. Sports betting is also intended primarily to be fun and should always be viewed as a form of entertainment rather than a way of making money.

When you are choosing your bets for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, pick some bets that will be fun to follow when you are watching the game. Feel free to take a few long shots, but bet on the players you are rooting for in the game.

This may not be the best strategy for actually winning money on your bets, but it is just as important as any tips for outsmarting the sportsbooks. As always, gamble responsibly, and seek help if you need it.

2024 MLB All-Star Game rosters

Here are the complete rosters for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Keep in mind that some of the pitchers may be replaced if they have starts right before the All-Star break, and some players also could be replaced due to injury. Any players who were selected but are not playing in the game are not included here, and any replacements that had been announced at the time of publication are included.

Starting lineups

American League National League Catcher Adley Rutschman (BAL) William Contreras (MIL) 1st base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) Bryce Harper (PHI) 2nd base Jose Altuve (HOU) Ketel Marte (ARZ) 3rd base Jose Ramirez (CLE) Alec Bohm (PHI) Shortstop Gunnar Henderson (BAL) Trea Turner (PHI) Outfield Aaron Judge (NYY) Jurickson Profar (SD) Outfield Steven Kwan (CLE) Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) Outfield Juan Soto (NYY) Christian Yelich (MIL) Designated Hitter Yordan Alvarez (HOU) Shohei Ohtani (LAD)

Reserves

American League National League Catchers Salvador Perez (KC) Will Smith (LAD) Infielders Willi Castro (MIN)

Carlos Correa (MIN)

Josh Naylor (CLE)

Isaac Paredes (TB)

Marcus Semien (TEX)

Jordan Westburg (BAL)

Bobby Witt Jr. (KC) CJ Abrams (WSH)

Pete Alonso (NYM)

Luis Arraez (SD)

Mookie Betts (LAD)

Elly De La Cruz (CIN)

Freddie Freeman (LAD)

Ryan McMahon (COL) Outfielders Jarren Duran (BOS)

Riley Greene (DET)

Anthony Santander (BAL)

Kyle Tucker (HOU) Teoscar Hernandez (LAD)

Jackson Merrill (SD)

Heliot Ramos (SF)

Bryan Reynolds (PIT) Designated Hitters David Fry (CLE) Marcell Ozuna (ATL)

Pitchers

American League National League Starting Pitchers Tyler Anderson (LAA)

Corbin Burnes (BAL)

Garrett Crochet (CWS)

Logan Gilbert (SEA)

Tanner Houck (BOS)

Seth Lugo (KC)

Cole Ragans (KC)

Tarik Skubal (DET)

Max Fried (ATL)

Hunter Greene (CIN)

Shota Imanaga (CHC)

Reynaldo López (ATL)

Cristopher Sánchez (PHI)

Paul Skenes (PIT)

Logan Webb (SF)

Zack Wheeler (PHI) Relief Pitchers Emmanuel Clase (CLE)

Clay Holmes (NYY)

Andrés Muñoz (SEA)

Mason Miller (OAK)

Kirby Yates (TEX)

Ryan Helsley (STL)

Jeff Hoffman (PHI)

Robert Suarez (SD)

Matt Strahm (PHI)

Tanner Scott (MIA)

How to sign up for an MLB All-Star Game 2024 betting site

The process of signing up for an online sportsbook is simple and should not take more than 10-15 minutes.

Before signing up, it’s important to do some research into the best online sportsbooks and the best current welcome offers in your state. Not only will this help you decide which sportsbook you want to use, but you also need to know how to claim your sign-up bonus. Sometimes you will just need a promo code to use when you sign up, but other times you may need to use a specific link to access the registration page and ensure your promotion is linked to your new account.

Once you are ready to sign up, follow these steps as a general guideline:

Visit the website or download the mobile app for your preferred sportsbook. Click the button that says “sign up,” “join,” “register,” or something similar. Provide your personal information, including your full name, date of birth, contact information, and the last four digits of your social security number. You may need to verify your e-mail address and/or mobile number. Enter your promo code, if applicable. Create a username and a secure password. Review and agree to the terms and conditions. Enable geolocation services on your device so the sportsbook can verify you are in a legal gambling state. Verify your age and identity by uploading a picture of your government-issued identification, such as a driver’s license or passport. Add a payment method and transfer funds to your account. Pay special attention to any requirements of your welcome offer, which may include making a real-money deposit above a certain amount. Place your first bet, which is also often required within a certain timeframe to claim the welcome offer.

FAQ